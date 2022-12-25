Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture

The Miami Dolphins still remain likely to make the playoffs, but the seventh seed is starting to look like the best outcome

The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs even after a fourth consecutive loss, but their slide means they probably can forget about getting anything better than the seventh seed.

And that means the idea of being able to get to the fifth seed, which will come with a first-round game at Tennessee or Jacksonville, pretty much is out the window.

Instead, the Dolphins' likely first-round opponent will be Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati or Baltimore.

The Dolphins' playoff chances are now at 67 percent, per fivethirtyeight.com, but to land the fifth seed, the Dolphins need for a lot of things to happen.

-- The Dolphins need to win their final two games (at New England and at home against the New York Jets);

... and have Baltimore lose its final two games (at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and at Cincinnati);

... and have the L.A. Chargers lose against the Colts on Monday night or against the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

DOLPHINS CLINCHING SCENARIOS

As previously indicated, the Dolphins will clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 by winning their final two games and have no avenue to make the playoffs if they go 0-2.

Here are the clinching scenarios if they go 1-1 against the Patriots and Jets:

-- Win vs. NE, lose vs. NYJ: the Dolphins are in if the Jets lose at Seattle in Week 17.

-- Lose vs. NE, win vs. NYJ: the Dolphins are in if the Patriots lose at Buffalo in Week 18.

The only scenario where the Dolphins make the playoffs by winning one of their final two games to finish 9-8 and end up with the sixth seed would be for the Chargers to lose their final three games — at Indianapolis, home against the L.A. Rams, and at Denver.