Dolphins-Bills Viewer's Guide

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will play their home opener against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Here's all the pertinent info.

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 20

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

FANS: The Dolphins will be allowed to have 20 percent of the stadium capacity, or 13,000 fans

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst)

TV distribution: CBS will show the game in the Buffalo area and in South Florida

Series history: Dolphins lead 61-50-1 (including playoffs)

Last five meetings:

Nov. 17, 2019 at Miami: Bills 37, Dolphins 20

Oct. 20, 2019 at Buffalo; Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Dec. 30, 2018 at Buffalo; Bills 42, Dolphins 17

Dec. 2, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Bills 17

Dec. 31, 2017 at Miami: Bills 22, Dolphins 16

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 38 (1970 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Bills 7)

Bills' largest margin of victory: 34 (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)

Highest-scoring matchup: 82 points (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1983 at Buffalo; Bills 12, Dolphins 0)

Former Bills players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2009-12), DE Shaq Lawson (2016-19)

Former Bills coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, running backs coach Eric Studesville, assistant strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur

Former Dolphins players with the Bills: 

OL Evan Boehm

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bills:

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

