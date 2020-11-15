The Dolphins-Chargers Week 10 Inactives and What It Means

Two veteran newcomers are set to make their Miami Dolphins debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway and running back DeAndre Washington both will be in uniform for the game at Hard Rock Stadium in the late-afternoon slot. Callaway, a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, was elevated from the practice squad Saturday; Washington was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 3.

Washington will be one of three running backs active, along with Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird.

The big news at running back was a return to the inactive list for veteran Jordan Howard, who started against the Arizona Cardinals last week after a three-game stint on the inactive list. Howard rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries against Arizona, giving him 33 yards on 28 carries on the season.

Matt Breida will miss a second consecutive game because of the hamstring injury he sustained against the L.A. Rams in Week 8. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

The other two players listed as questionable Friday will be active — tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) and cornerback Jamal Perry (foot).

Along with Breida and Howard, the Dolphins inactives will be wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., fullback Chandler Cox and tackle Adam Pankey.

Bowden missed the game against Arizona while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he came off the list Thursday.

The Dolphins have five wide receivers active against the Chargers: DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, Malcolm Perry and Callaway.

Tight end Chris Myarick, elevated from practice squad Friday, is set to make his NFL debut.

For the Chargers, the big news is the return to the lineup of veteran offensive linemen Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga. Turner, who made the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons while with the Carolina Panthers, has not played since Week 2.

The Chargers inactives are QB Easton Stick, G/T Tyree St. Louis, T Storm Norton, DE Jessie Lemonier and DE Joey Bosa, who will miss the game because of a concussion.