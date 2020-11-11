Week 10 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins should have erased all doubts about their status as legitimate playoff contenders after they went to Arizona and pulled out a 34-31 victory against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Their victory extended their winning streak to four games and vaulted them into the top 10 of two national NFL power rankings — Sports Illustrated and USA Today.

The lowest ranking among national outlets came from ESPN, which has the Dolphins hat 14th.

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 10 (11)

Analysis: "The Dolphins have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, and they’re a legit threat to make the playoffs even after handing the offense over to Tua Tagovailoa. Who thought they’d be a top-10 team back in the first week of September?"

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 12 (16)

Analysis: "The Dolphins had plenty of reasons to turn the offense over to Tua Tagovailoa. The one with the most immediate impact was the potential that Tua could make the Dolphins better — not in 2021, but right now. Tua got his feet wet in Week 8 against the Rams, but he played like a future star in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals. The No. 5 overall pick kept pace in a shootout with second-year star Kyler Murray, finishing his second pro start with 248 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. We also loved Brian Flores doing what Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't — putting the ball in his young quarterback's hands with a chance to close out the enemy. Tagovailoa rewarded his coach's faith with a successful QB sneak on third-and-1 in the final minute."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 14 (17)

Analysis: "The 5-3 Dolphins currently hold the No. 7 playoff spot in the AFC, and the postseason now should be a goal and not just a best-case scenario. The Dolphins might be favored over their next four games (vs. Chargers, at Broncos, at Jets, vs. Bengals), and with a top-5 scoring defense, a young ascending QB in Tua Tagovailoa and an impressive program-building coach in Brian Flores, they are in the playoff mix a year early. They can make it."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 11 (13)

Analysis: "It's probably shocking to see them here. But they've earned it. Brian Flores has done a wonderful job with this team and Tua Tagovailoa gives them playoff hope."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 13 (17)

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins – ranked lucky number 13 in my Week 10 NFL Power Rankings – scored on defense again early in this game in Arizona, and that might have been the difference between winning and losing. In Tua Tagovailoa’s second career start, Miami scored 24 first-half points. Tagovailoa certainly passed his second NFL test as a starting quarterback as Miami advances to 5-3 and very much in the AFC playoff picture."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 13 (16)

Analysis: "Emmanuel Ogbah had a strip-sack of Kyler Murray, which was scooped up and returned for a touchdown by Shaq Lawson. That play turned out to be a big one in a close win. Ogbah has at least a half-sack in every game since being shut out in the season opener, and has been a home-run addition for the Dolphins."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 10 (14)

Analysis: "Five of their next six games are against sub-.500 teams, so excellent bet this Tua Tagovailoa 'audition' ends with a playoff berth."