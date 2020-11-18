SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Week 11 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

Alain Poupart

After the Miami Dolphins recorded their fifth victory by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, there should be no question remaining about their status as legitimate contenders.

They're continuing their steady climb up national power rankings, though making it to the top 10 across the board seems to be a slow process.

In our weekly roundup of seven national power rankings, the Dolphins range from seventh (USA Today) to 13th (ESPN, Yahoo).

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 12 (10)

Analysis: "Arrow’s point way up here — and Tua Tagovailoa is growing before our eyes while showing all the instincts, feel and accuracy he did as an Alabama icon."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 11 (12)

Analysis: "We've reached the point where the Dolphins are getting a huge impact play on defense or special teams every week. Is that sustainable? Probably not! But hey, sports are weird sometimes, and the Dolphins — along with a fan base starving for relevancy — should just enjoy this magic carpet ride as long as it lasts. Miami got a blocked punt to set up an early touchdown on Sunday, and Tua Tagovailoa delivered another efficient performance in a 29-21 win over the Chargers. The Dolphins have run their winning streak to five games — 3-0 with Tua under center — and are tied in the loss column with the Bills in the AFC East with seven games to play. Brian Flores is the leader in any Coach of the Year discussion, and I won't hear any other argument!"

ESPN

Ranking: No. 13 (14)

Analysis (on one thing they would take back: "The Dolphins attempted a temporary fix at running back with Howard and Matt Breida instead of taking multiple chances to add a long-term running back in the 2020 draft. Taking Clyde Edwards-Helaire or D'Andre Swift late in Round 1 or Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins or Antonio Gibson in Round 2 with one of their five selections in those rounds seemed like a better move. Howard, inked to a two-year, $9.75 million deal in March and waived Monday, had 28 carries for 33 yards and was a healthy scratch for four games. The good news is Miami gets another crack at correcting this in the 2021 draft."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 9 (11)

Analysis: "This is a legitimate playoff team. They continue to improve and the defense is getting nasty. Brian Flores has this team playing hard."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 12 (13)

Analysis: "The Dolphins blocked a punt on Los Angeles’ opening drive and then immediately scored right after. They controlled the game from that point on. This was Miami’s fifth win in a row, and their rookie quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa very much looks like he belongs. Brian Flores is a frontrunner for Coach of the Year honors. Remember where the Dolphins were just a year ago?"

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 13 (13)

Analysis: "The Dolphins have won five in a row and the DeAndre Hopkins catch was a nice bonus to their day. They can win the division. It might come down to a Week 17 game at Buffalo."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 7 (10)

Analysis: "DE Emmanuel Ogbah has been quite the pick-up, posting a career-best eight sacks and first six-game sack streak for this franchise since Jason Taylor did it 17 years ago."

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Defense: Confuse and Conquer

The Miami Dolphins defense has been the key to the team's five-game winning streak

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: Callaway, Injuries and Practice Squad

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Antonio Callaway continues to work to try to land a role and a promotion

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: Schedule, Odds, Sieler and More

The Miami Dolphins, head coach Brian Flores and rookie Tua Tagovailoa are gaining more and more respect from oddsmakers

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 10

After the ninth game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Pro Bowl Voting Has Arrived: What It Means for Dolphins Candidates

The Miami Dolphins have several players in line to become strong candidates to be voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl

Alain Poupart

Tua Gets Strong Endorsement for Rookie Award

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was nominated for an NFL award for a second consecutive week

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 10 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in the middle of an AFC playoff race that looks like it's going to be a wild one

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 10 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Sign Sieler to Extension

The Miami Dolphins have signed defensive lineman Zach Sieler to a three-year contract extension

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Release Veteran Running Back

The Miami Dolphins have released running back Jordan Howard less than eight months after signing him as a free agent

Alain Poupart