Week 11 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

After the Miami Dolphins recorded their fifth victory by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, there should be no question remaining about their status as legitimate contenders.

They're continuing their steady climb up national power rankings, though making it to the top 10 across the board seems to be a slow process.

In our weekly roundup of seven national power rankings, the Dolphins range from seventh (USA Today) to 13th (ESPN, Yahoo).

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 12 (10)

Analysis: "Arrow’s point way up here — and Tua Tagovailoa is growing before our eyes while showing all the instincts, feel and accuracy he did as an Alabama icon."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 11 (12)

Analysis: "We've reached the point where the Dolphins are getting a huge impact play on defense or special teams every week. Is that sustainable? Probably not! But hey, sports are weird sometimes, and the Dolphins — along with a fan base starving for relevancy — should just enjoy this magic carpet ride as long as it lasts. Miami got a blocked punt to set up an early touchdown on Sunday, and Tua Tagovailoa delivered another efficient performance in a 29-21 win over the Chargers. The Dolphins have run their winning streak to five games — 3-0 with Tua under center — and are tied in the loss column with the Bills in the AFC East with seven games to play. Brian Flores is the leader in any Coach of the Year discussion, and I won't hear any other argument!"

ESPN

Ranking: No. 13 (14)

Analysis (on one thing they would take back: "The Dolphins attempted a temporary fix at running back with Howard and Matt Breida instead of taking multiple chances to add a long-term running back in the 2020 draft. Taking Clyde Edwards-Helaire or D'Andre Swift late in Round 1 or Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins or Antonio Gibson in Round 2 with one of their five selections in those rounds seemed like a better move. Howard, inked to a two-year, $9.75 million deal in March and waived Monday, had 28 carries for 33 yards and was a healthy scratch for four games. The good news is Miami gets another crack at correcting this in the 2021 draft."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 9 (11)

Analysis: "This is a legitimate playoff team. They continue to improve and the defense is getting nasty. Brian Flores has this team playing hard."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 12 (13)

Analysis: "The Dolphins blocked a punt on Los Angeles’ opening drive and then immediately scored right after. They controlled the game from that point on. This was Miami’s fifth win in a row, and their rookie quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa very much looks like he belongs. Brian Flores is a frontrunner for Coach of the Year honors. Remember where the Dolphins were just a year ago?"

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 13 (13)

Analysis: "The Dolphins have won five in a row and the DeAndre Hopkins catch was a nice bonus to their day. They can win the division. It might come down to a Week 17 game at Buffalo."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 7 (10)

Analysis: "DE Emmanuel Ogbah has been quite the pick-up, posting a career-best eight sacks and first six-game sack streak for this franchise since Jason Taylor did it 17 years ago."