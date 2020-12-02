Dolphins-Bengals Week 13 Fantasy Outlook

The Miami Dolphins are heavy favorites in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they again appear to offer some of the best fantasy options for Week 13, based on the projections of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

Here were the players who were highlighted in Fabiano's Week 13 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:

QUARTERBACKS

Start 'Em

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Bengals: "The Fitzmagic is back! He was once again under center for the Dolphins last week, and he produced 19.3 fantasy points in a win over the Jets. Next up is another “revenge” game, this time against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks five times this season, including big games from non-elite players like Baker Mayfield, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Gardner Minshew."

RUNNING BACKS

Start 'Em

Myles Gaskin vs. Bengals: "Whether it’s Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed, the Dolphins’ top running back will be on the starting fantasy radar when the Bengals visit South Beach. Their defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to runners nine times, including two backs with over 17 points over their last three games. Dolphins coach Brian Flores has used Gaskin and Ahmed in featured roles this season too, so touches shouldn’t be a concern."

Sit 'Em

Bengals RB Giovani Bernard at Dolphins: "Bernard has fallen on hard times in recent weeks, scoring fewer than nine fantasy points in each of his last three games. He’s also seen no more than 12 touches in those contests, despite the absence of Joe Mixon. Bernard is a fade for me this week too, as the Bengals face a Dolphins defense that’s allowed just three total touchdowns to visiting runners. At best, Bernard is a desperation flex starter this week."

WIDE RECEIVERS

Start of the Week

DeVante Parker vs. Bengals: "Fantasy fans with Parker received what I would call an early Christmas gift, as Ryan Fitzpatrick started in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. That decision was huge for Parker, who scored 19.9 points in a win over the Jets. With Fitzpatrick expected to start this week, Parker is once again a great option versus the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 12 touchdowns and the fourth-most points to receivers lined out wide."

Sit of the Week

Tee Higgins at Dolphins: "Higgins saved his stat line last week with a late touchdown, and he’s now scored 14-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games. Still, the presence of Brandon Allen under center makes Higgins a risk in fantasy leagues. The rookie also has to face a Dolphins defense that’s given up just eight touchdown catches to wide receivers, so he’s a tough sell. At best, Higgins is a potential low-floor flex starter this week."

TIGHT ENDS

More Starts: Mike Gesicki vs. Bengals

KICKERS

Start of the Week

Jason Sanders vs. Bengals: "Sanders has emerged into one of the top kickers in fantasy football, scoring at least nine points in four straight games. That trend should continue, as the Dolphins host a Bengals defense that has been quite generous to kickers. In fact, Cincinnati has surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to enemy kickers six times this season."

Sit 'Em

Randy Bullock at Dolphins: "Bullock had a solid start to this season, but his numbers have tanked in recent weeks. He's failed to score more than seven fantasy points in a game since Week 7. With Brandon Allen under center and a matchup against the Dolphins up next, that trend is likely to continue. I’d keep Bullock on the waiver wire once again."

TEAM DEFENSES

Start of the Week

Dolphins D/ST vs. Bengals: "The Dolphins D/ST was a popular start last week, and it met expectations with a solid 14-point performance against the winless, hapless Jets. I’d swim with the fish this week too, as a positive home matchup against backup quarterback Brandon Allen and the Bengals awaits. Look for Miami to post top-five numbers at the position."

