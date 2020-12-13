Dolphins-Chiefs Halftime Review: Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- Matt Haack's first punt was a thing of beauty, a 53-yarder high enough to force a fair catch.

-- Kudos to safety Brandon Jones for playing a Patrick Mahomes option run to perfection. In the open field, Jones had perfect position to prevent the pitch and then made the tackle on Mahomes.

-- Byron Jones got that long-awaited interception (first one since 2017) after Andrew Van Ginkel got knocked down, got up and batted up a screen pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce.

Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports

-- The Dolphins got an easy 16-yard gain on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa outside to tight end Adam Shaheen when pre-snap motion got the Chiefs defenders out of position.

-- The Chiefs' second drive began with a 9-yard loss when Patrick Mahomes failed to handle a shotgun and had to fall on the ball.

-- Linebacker Jerome Baker ended that drive with an incredible 30-yard sack — yes, 30-yard sack — after Emmanuel Ogbah got enough penetration to cut off Mahomes as he was trying to scramble to his right. After Mahomes reversed field, he tried to outrun Baker, but the linebacker tripped him up.

Jason Vinlove - USA Today Sports

-- The Dolphins' touchdown drive in the first quarter was kept alive by a great throw-and-catch by Tagovailoa and tight end Mike Gesicki for a 14-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins got a first-and-goal when two Chiefs defenders converged on the outside receiver, allowing Jakeem Grant to slip inside and get wide open for a 19-yard gain.

-- Tagovailoa capped that drive by rolling out and allowing Gesicki plenty of time to find an open spot in the Chiefs zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports

-- The Dolphins got a second pick IN THE FIRST QUARTER after Mahomes had thrown two interceptions the ENTIRE SEASON. This one came off another deflection off a slightly overthrown pass to Edwards-Helaire that safety Eric Rowe easily grabbed.

-- Tua quickly saw Lynn Bowden Jr. open in the flat on the left side for a 14-yard completion that converted a third-and-5 and let to a Jason Sanders field goal that made it 10-0.

-- Baker and Brandon Jones combined to drop Clyde Edwards-Helaire for no gain on a first-down run.

-- Baker got his second sack of the half when he did a great job of holding up Edwards-Helaire at the line of scrimmage and then disengaged to tackled Mahomes after he rolled to his left.

-- Tua began the final drive of the first half with a nifty 16-yard completion to Lynn Bowden Jr.

LOWLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins went three-and-out on the opening series of the game after Jakeem Grant failed to catch a low pass from Tua Tagavailoa on third-and-8. While Grant had to go down to make the catch, it still was a good throw by Tua into a tight window.

-- The Dolphins were victimized on the Chiefs' first series by a pick play where tight end Travis Kelce's crossing route blocked out linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, leaving Clyde Edwards open for a 16-yard gain.

-- The Miami secondary lost Sammy Watkins in the middle of the field and that led to a 37-yard completion after Watkins hurdled over safety Bobby McCain in the open field.

-- A 17-yard completion to Gesicki was nullified when Jesse Davis was flagged for being illegally downfield.

-- Tagovailoa took a shot after a 2-yard completion to Jakeem Grant and came up limping.

-- Rowe was beaten for a 21-yard gain by Kelce, though that was a case of a great route being complement by a great throw.

-- The Dolphins gave up a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive when they couldn't slow down Tyreek Hill on a jet sweep the first time in the game he touched the ball.

-- The Dolphins' drive after the Chiefs' first touchdown was derailed by a second-down sack when Tagovailoa couldn't find anybody open and failed to get rid of the ball quickly enough.

-- Tagovailoa's first career interception came on a deep pass to Jakeem Grant down the middle and while CBS lead announcer Jim Nantz kept saying Grant should have caught the ball, that's not right or fair. First, the pass was a bit late because Tua had to sidestep pressure and then the ball was slightly underthrown, which allowed DB Rashad Fenton to get his hand on the ball as it was headed for Grant's stomach. So this was a combination of things that led to the pick, but it's not on Grant.

-- The Dolphins followed that play with a roughing-the-quarterback penalty that tacked on 15 yards after a 16-yard completion to Kelce. While the penalty was called on Van Ginkel, it appeared it was more Shaq Lawson who did anything egregious because he brought Mahomes to the ground with a high tackle after the ball was released.

-- The defense had no answer for Kansas City on its scoring drive late in the first half when Mahomes went 6-for-8 and one of the incompletions was a drop by fullback Anthony Sherman in the open field.

-- The Dolphins' final drive of the first half looked promising until Tua was sacked by Frank Clark after he got around Austin Jackson, who had a rough first half overall.