Dolphins-Patriots Week 15 Fantasy Outlook

The Miami Dolphins likely will be involved in a low-scoring game against the New England Patriots in Week 15 based on fantasy projections

The Miami Dolphins will play their final home game of 2020 when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and the expectations are that it will be a low-scoring affair.

The Dolphins-Patriots matchup as a betting over/under line of 41.5 points, based on the vegasinsider.com consensus, making it the second-lowest expected combined point total of Week 15 behind only the Monday night battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The expectations of a defensive battle are reflected by the projections of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

Here were the players who were highlighted in Fabiano's Week 15 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:

QUARTERBACKS

Sit of the Week

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots: "Tagovailoa is coming off a huge performance against the Chiefs, scoring three touchdowns and 27 fantasy points. Still, I'd beware of this week's matchup against the Patriots. Their defense has given up the third-fewest points to quarterbacks and held the trio of Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Jared Goff to average 8.9 fantasy points since Week 12. Coach Bill Belichick tends to do well against rookie quarterbacks as well."

Sit 'Em

Cam Newton at Dolphins: "Newton has struggled lately, scoring fewer than five fantasy points in two of his last three games. This week, he's a fade for me, as the Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 10.6 fantasy points since Week 11. That includes last week’s game against Patrick Mahomes, who was intercepted three times and failed to put up 19 fantasy points in the contest."

RUNNING BACKS

More Sits: Patriots RB Damien Harris at Dolphins

WIDE RECEIVERS

More Sits: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker vs. Patriots

TEAM DEFENSES

More Starts: Dolphins D/ST vs. Patriots