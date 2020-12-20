Dolphins-Patriots Week 15 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 15 game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins defense produced a three-and-out on the first series of the game, forcing two negative plays after an incompletion.

-- The Dolphins perfectly played the first option run by the Patriots, forcing Cam Newton to pitch it before dropping Sony Michel for a 1-yard loss.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah sniffed out a wide receiver screen and forced it inside before Kyle Van Noy completed the third-down tackle for a 1-yard loss.

-- The Dolphins played another screen to perfection on third down on the Patriots' second possession and that forced Newton to throw the ball into the ground.

-- Salvon Ahmed had a strong run up the middle, helped by linemen pushing the pile, for a big 6-yard run on a drive that started at the Miami 2-yard line.

-- Tight end Adam Shaheen showed some great open-field moves when he turned a short pass into a 15-yard gain.

-- Matt Breida showed a great burst to the outside on a 7-yard run.

-- Eric Rowe and Emmanuel Ogbah teamed to drop James White for a 1-yard loss on a 2-and-2 from the Dolphins 26 and that ultimately forced New England to settle for a field goal.

-- The Dolphins did a good job of maintaining discipline and not jumping offside when the Patriots pretended to go for the first down on fourth-and-3 from the Miami 27.

-- Tagovailoa had a nice 14-yard completion up the middle to Lynn Bowden Jr. to convert a third down on the drive after New England went up 6-0.

-- Rookie Malcolm Perry converted a third-and-1 when he went in motion, then abruptly lined up behind center, took a direct snap and pushed forward for 4 yards.

-- Tagovailoa did a nice job of evading pressure and completed a 9-yard pass to Patrick Laird to give Jason Sanders the chance to try a 52-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the half.

LOWLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins also went three-and-out on their first series when Patrick Laird was tackled short after catching a swing pass.

-- The Dolphins lost a first-half timeout when they challenged the spot, even though replay showed the ball was short of the marker when Laird's knee hit the ground.

-- New England created a big hole on the left side of the line and Sony Michel sprinted through for a 16-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins' brilliant drive starting from their 2 ended in disaster when Tua Tagovailoa was picked off near the goal line by J.C. Jackson. Tagovailoa made the mistake of moving up in the pocket and trying to throw while surrounded by players and he was hit as he was releasing the ball.

-- The Dolphins let Sony Michel get outside after he took a pitch and he sprinted for a 17-yard gain from the 8 to the 25.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel gave the Patriots a free 5 yards when he went into the neutral zone.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah missed a chance to tackle Newton in the backfield, and the quarterback was able to scramble for 3 yards and a first down.

-- Cornerback Xavien Howard was flagged for a defensive holding on a second-and-10.

-- Ahmed failed to slow down blitzing safety Adrian Phillips, leading to a sack of Tagovailoa on first down.

-- After the sack, Robert Hunt was flagged for a false start to make it second-and-24.

-- The Dolphins' failure to get pressure on Newton allowed him to time for running back James White to work himself open for a 21-yard gain on a pass over the middle.

-- Xavien Howard looked like he had himself a long fumble return for a touchdown until it was overturned with a ruling that the ball that Brandon Jones knocked away from Newton hit Christian Wilkins while he was out of bounds. It certainly was disappointing, though it was the correct ruling.

-- Tagovailoa appeared to roll his left ankle while trying to avoid a sack and that caused him to fall shortly after dodging the hit.

-- Sanders pushed his 52-yard attempt wide left, his second miss in the past two weeks.