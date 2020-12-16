Week 15 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins took only a slight dip in the national NFL power rankings after the Kansas City Chiefs and actually stayed in the same spot in some

After a six-point loss against the defending Super Bowl champions where they mounted a valiant comeback effort, the Miami Dolphins dipped only slightly in the national NFL power rankings heading into Week 15.

The biggest drop came from USA Today, where the Dolphins from ninth to 13th.

It was that number 13 that proved very popular for the Dolphins, who got that ranking in six of the seven national models we've been analyzing all season.

The one different number came from NFL.com, which had the Dolphins at number 14.

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 13 (12)

Analysis: "The Dolphins played a tough game against the Chiefs, led again by their ball-hawking defense, which had four takeaways. Miami is still very much in the playoff mix, though it has a relatively tough final stretch with games against New England, at Las Vegas and at Buffalo."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 14 (14)

Analysis: " The Dolphins remain a work in progress on offense, but this defense is ready to go. On Sunday, Miami intercepted Patrick Mahomes three times — becoming only the second team to manage that feat against the great QB — and harassed Mahomes into a fumble and a 30-yard sack. Mahomes still did his damage, because the Chiefs quarterback is not a player who can be completely shut down, but Miami showed it was up to the challenge in a 33-27 loss. Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed his first 300-yard passing game, keeping Miami competitive in the second half despite losing DeVante Parker (leg) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder) to injuries. At 8-5, the Dolphins can inch closer to a playoff spot with a win over the Patriots on Sunday. The added perk of essentially ending New England's season should provide further motivation."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 13 (13)

Analysis: "The Dolphins have been great on defense and special teams, scoring a combined three touchdowns with those units this season. The Dolphins' defense has forced 25 turnovers, tied for best in the league, while allowing the second-fewest points per game (18.8). The Dolphins have gotten a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season out of cornerback Xavien Howard (league-high nine interceptions) and Pro Bowl-caliber seasons from edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, returner Jakeem Grant and kicker Jason Sanders. All of that helps lift a struggling offense that has failed to produce a consistent running game."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 13 (10)

Analysis: "They competed against the Chiefs, but the best thing is Tua Tagovailoa shook off a slow start to get it going late. That's growth."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 13 (13)

Analysis: "Winning the turnover battle has been critical to Miami’s success this year, but that wasn’t enough against Kansas City, even though the Dolphins came back to make this game interesting. As usual, the Dolphins didn’t get much from their running game, and the defense allowed too many big plays. Mike Gesicki and Xavien Howard continue to be very bright spots for Miami, and Tua Tagovailoa did quite a few good things against Kansas City as well. Hopefully, Gesicki’s shoulder injury isn’t too serious. Miami is now 2-2 in their last four games, with those two wins coming over the Jets and Bengals."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 13 (11)

Analysis: "The Dolphins had practically no running backs, were thin at receiver and lost tight end Mike Gesicki to an injury during Sunday’s game. Given all that, Tua Tagovailoa’s 316-yard passing game was impressive. The Dolphins are going to find out a lot about their rookie quarterback the rest of the season."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 13 (9)

Analysis: "Rookie seasons are all about firsts, and QB Tua Tagovailoa served up his maiden NFL INT Sunday. Now, he must serve his first defeat to New England if Miami is to maintain playoff course."