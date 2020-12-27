Dolphins-Raiders Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins defense's three-and-out to start the game was created in large part by Xavien Howard getting right to Hunter Renfrow on a wide receiver screen on second-and-7, which led to a gang tackle for no gain.

-- The Dolphins converted a third-and-9 on their second possession when Tua Tagovailoa found Jakeem Grant open in a zone for a 13-yard gain.

-- Myles Gaskin's first carry in his return from the COVID-19 list was a nifty 14-yard gain thanks to great blocking up the middle.

Mark J. Rebilas - USA Today Sports

-- The Dolphins made it 6-for-7 in fourth-down conversion when Tagovailoa scrambled for 8 yards on fourth-and-3, with 5 yards tacked on for a defensive holding.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel potentially saved three points for the Dolphins when he sacked Derek Carr on third-and-8 from the Miami 33-yard line early in the second quarter.

-- Van Ginkel came up with two other big plays on back-to-back snaps in the second quarter when he batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage and followed it with his second sack of the game.

-- The defense forced the Raiders to settle for a field goal after they had a first-and-goal from the 8 thanks to some outstanding coverage on second and third down.

-- Lynn Bowden Jr., facing his former team, had a nifty 8-yard run out of the Wildcat to convert a third-and-2.

-- The Dolphins successfully executed another fake punt, but this one actually counted, when up-back Clayton Fejedelem took a direct snap in punt formation and ran 22 yards through the middle on fourth-and-1 from midfield.

-- Jason Sanders' second field goal in two attempts moved the Dolphins to within 10-6 late in the first half.

LOWLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins' first rushing attempt ended with a 4-yard loss when Salvon Ahmed bounced the play outside and couldn't avoid the Raiders push.

-- The Raiders got great field position after Hunter Renfrow broke a couple of tackles to produce a 32-yard punt return after a 51-yard kick by Matt Haack.

Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

-- The second time the Raiders ran a wide receiver screen was a lot more trouble for the Dolphins, who were outnumbered outside and watched Renfrow gain 11 yards.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 13-yard run to Josh Jacobs to the 3-yard line when the Raiders moved Raekwon Davis out of position and created a big hole up the middle. David Carr scored two plays later to give Las Vegas a 7-0 lead.

-- Tackle Robert Hunt was flagged for holding on a running play to nullify a first-down run.

-- The Dolphins had to settle for a field goal on their second drive when Ahmed was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a third-and-1 on a play where penetration never gave him a chance.

-- This was more a case of a good catch than a bad defensive play, but the first quarter ended with safety Eric Rowe giving up a 29-yard catch to tight end Darren Waller. Waller used his height to catch the ball over Rowe, though Rowe didn't turn his head around in time to make a play on the ball.

-- The Dolphins had to start their first drive of the second quarter from their 8-yard line because Kavon Frazier was called for holding on a punt that Jakeem Grant fair-caught at the 15.

-- The Dolphins gave up runs of 15, 10 and 18 yards on a Raiders second-quarter drive, the 18-yarder coming on third-and-19.

-- Former Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan broke through the line of scrimmage to drop Gaskin for a 1-yard loss on a second-and-1 run and Ahmed then lost 1 yard on third down, forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal.

-- The Dolphins let the Raiders drive 55 yards in the final two minutes to extend their lead to 13-6 at the half.