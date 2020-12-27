NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+
Search
Dolphins-Raiders Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Dolphins-Raiders Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the first half of the Miami Dolphins against the Las Vegas Raiders
Author:
Publish date:

Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins defense's three-and-out to start the game was created in large part by Xavien Howard getting right to Hunter Renfrow on a wide receiver screen on second-and-7, which led to a gang tackle for no gain.

-- The Dolphins converted a third-and-9 on their second possession when Tua Tagovailoa found Jakeem Grant open in a zone for a 13-yard gain.

-- Myles Gaskin's first carry in his return from the COVID-19 list was a nifty 14-yard gain thanks to great blocking up the middle.

Myles Gaskin

-- The Dolphins made it 6-for-7 in fourth-down conversion when Tagovailoa scrambled for 8 yards on fourth-and-3, with 5 yards tacked on for a defensive holding.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel potentially saved three points for the Dolphins when he sacked Derek Carr on third-and-8 from the Miami 33-yard line early in the second quarter.

-- Van Ginkel came up with two other big plays on back-to-back snaps in the second quarter when he batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage and followed it with his second sack of the game.

-- The defense forced the Raiders to settle for a field goal after they had a first-and-goal from the 8 thanks to some outstanding coverage on second and third down.

-- Lynn Bowden Jr., facing his former team, had a nifty 8-yard run out of the Wildcat to convert a third-and-2.

-- The Dolphins successfully executed another fake punt, but this one actually counted, when up-back Clayton Fejedelem took a direct snap in punt formation and ran 22 yards through the middle on fourth-and-1 from midfield.

-- Jason Sanders' second field goal in two attempts moved the Dolphins to within 10-6 late in the first half.

LOWLIGHTS

-- The Dolphins' first rushing attempt ended with a 4-yard loss when Salvon Ahmed bounced the play outside and couldn't avoid the Raiders push.

-- The Raiders got great field position after Hunter Renfrow broke a couple of tackles to produce a 32-yard punt return after a 51-yard kick by Matt Haack.

Hunter Renfrow

-- The second time the Raiders ran a wide receiver screen was a lot more trouble for the Dolphins, who were outnumbered outside and watched Renfrow gain 11 yards.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 13-yard run to Josh Jacobs to the 3-yard line when the Raiders moved Raekwon Davis out of position and created a big hole up the middle. David Carr scored two plays later to give Las Vegas a 7-0 lead.

-- Tackle Robert Hunt was flagged for holding on a running play to nullify a first-down run.

-- The Dolphins had to settle for a field goal on their second drive when Ahmed was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a third-and-1 on a play where penetration never gave him a chance.

-- This was more a case of a good catch than a bad defensive play, but the first quarter ended with safety Eric Rowe giving up a 29-yard catch to tight end Darren Waller. Waller used his height to catch the ball over Rowe, though Rowe didn't turn his head around in time to make a play on the ball.

-- The Dolphins had to start their first drive of the second quarter from their 8-yard line because Kavon Frazier was called for holding on a punt that Jakeem Grant fair-caught at the 15.

-- The Dolphins gave up runs of 15, 10 and 18 yards on a Raiders second-quarter drive, the 18-yarder coming on third-and-19.

-- Former Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan broke through the line of scrimmage to drop Gaskin for a 1-yard loss on a second-and-1 run and Ahmed then lost 1 yard on third down, forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal.

-- The Dolphins let the Raiders drive 55 yards in the final two minutes to extend their lead to 13-6 at the half.

Hunter Renfrow
News

Dolphins-Raiders Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Tua Tagovailoa in his NFL Starting Debut
News

The Five Biggest Storylines for the Dolphins-Raiders Week 16 Matchup

Mike Gesicki
News

Miami Dolphins Week 16 Inactives and What It Means

Xavien Howard
News

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 16

Lynn Bowden Jr.
News

Why the Dolphins Will Defeat the Raiders in Week 16, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

Brian Flores
News

Way Different Week 16 for Dolphins

Shaq Lawson
News

Dolphins Friday Injury Update

Lynn Bowden Jr.
News

Setting the Stage for the Week 16 Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa
News

Offensive Thoughts Before Raiders Game