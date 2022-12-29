Dolphins Week 17 Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their four-game losing streak and move closer to earning a playoff spot when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins also will be looking for their fifth consecutive victory against the Patriots after winning in Week 1, 20-7 at Hard Rock Stadium. New England will go into the game with an 7-8 record after two consecutive losses, needing victories in their final two games to clinch the final AFC wild-card berth.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Patriots, we turned to Mike D'Abate, Staff Writer for Fan Nation sister site Patriots Country.

1. What is the mood and/or level of confidence around the Patriots following the two heartbreaking losses against the Raiders and Bengals?

MD: As you may imagine, losing back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion is not sitting well with Coach Bill Belichick or the Patriots players. Both sides are gearing up for an intense week of practice. However, there is an undercurrent of optimism based on the resilience the team showed in their 18-point comeback attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. In both losses to the Raiders and Bengals, the Pats played well enough win. New England has not been consistent enough throughout the season to enter this matchup with swagger. Still, this is far from a beaten team.

2. How realistic is it for New England fans to think their team can defeat the Dolphins and Bills in the final two games to land that final playoff spot in the AFC?

MD: New England fans are not accustomed to struggles, which in turn has led to an erosion of enthusiasm among the fan base. The coaching staff has been maligned, the hometown crowd begins to chant for Bailey Zappe each time Mac Jones fails to complete a pass. To quote Peter Venkman: “Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together … mass hysteria!” That being said, there is a section of the fan base that remains grounded in reality; fully understanding that defeating two teams rich in talent on both sides of the ball will be a tough task. If the Patriots can eliminate, or at least limit, the amount of self-inflicted setbacks, they have the talent to give any team a game. On that basis, earning victories in their final two regular season games is better described as possible, rather than probable.

3. Has Mac Jones' season been as rough as it seems from the outside, and is he almost already at a crossroads as the Patriots quarterback of the future?

MD: It has not exactly been the best of times for Mac Jones in his second season at the helm of the Patriots offense. For the majority of the season, he has struggled to maintain his presence in the pocket, often finding himself under duress. Teams having the most success against Jones have been those that have deployed pressurized blitzes from the second and third levels of the defense. With defenders swarming him at an alarming rate, the 24-year-old has frequently been confused in his dropbacks. The pressure has caused him to open the top of his drop in the wrong direction, leading to accuracy issues and suspect decision-making. While many within the fan base continue to chide Jones for his offensive struggles, the Pats' scoring troubles run much deeper than their quarterback periodically missing an open wide receiver. New England continues to stunted by deficient play-calling and poor route-spacing. While Jones needs to shoulder some of the blame for his decision-making, New England’s offensive coaching staff has failed to provide him with adequate protection schemes. Though an offseason change can never be ruled out, the prevailing sentiment throughout the team seems to indicate that making changes around him should lead to greater success in 2023 and beyond.

4. What do you think the Patriots learned from the first meeting with Miami, and how would you expect them to try to deal with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

MD: Solving a dual-threat problem like the receiving tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is a daunting task for any team, let alone one with significant health issues in the defensive backfield. At present, cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jonathan Jones (chest), Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) are all battling injuries which have the potential to keep them from suiting up Sunday. Belichickian wisdom would generally see the Pats putting their top cover option (Jonathan Jones) on Hill, with Mills and a combination of the rookie Joneses on Waddle. However, with the corners' collective status in question, the Pats likely will employ multiple-safety sets, featuring Kyle Dugger at the strong, Adrian Phillips playing the "star" near the line of scrimmage and Jabrill Peppers in a more physical role in the box. Being physical will be the key. With Marcus Jones expected to sit while in concussion protocol, the Pats do not have the ability to match the speed of Miami’s wideouts. If Teddy Bridgewater can duplicate some of Tua Tagovailoa’s success from Week 1 in hitting his targets, it will be a long New Year’s Day for the Pats.

5. What do you see as the best path to victory for New England in this game?

MD: Relaying on your defense to put points on the board is not an ideal path to victory, but it has certainly worked for the Pats in 2022. New England has scored six defensive touchdowns, and is among the NFL’s leaders in points scored off turnovers. If the Patriots are to win this game, the defense will need to force Teddy Bridgewater and company into a few costly mistakes. Still, the offense will need to do its part as well. Miami’s pass defense allows 244.7 yards per game through the air (28th in the league) and 6.6 yards per pass, which ranks 16th. The absences of Byron Jones, Brandon Jones and Nik Needham from the defensive backfield may allow Jones to utilize the quick game to put his team in scoring position. Should the Pats solve their red zone scoring woes, they have a chance to come away with a victory Sunday.

