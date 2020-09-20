Dolphins Week 2 Inactives ... and What It Means

The biggest takeaways from the Dolphins inactive list for their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills involved two players who were NOT on the list.

That would be DeVante Parker and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Parker was a question mark all week after he left the season opener against the New England Patriots in the second quarter because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

While it's great news that Parker will be in uniform, this is one case where the Dolphins will proceed with caution given the nature of the injury and the fact they have a game in four days because of their Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Bowden, he'll be in line to make his NFL debut two weeks after the Dolphins acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fourth-round pick.

Head coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey both cautioned against expecting too much too soon from Bowden and fellow rookie Malcolm Perry, but it's also clear the Dolphins could use some juice on offense after the lackluster performance at New England.

All things considered, don't expect a large work load for Bowden, though he does figure to get on the field at times.

Speaking of Perry, he'll be inactive for a second consecutive week.

In fact, the inactive list is exactly the same as Week 1, except for Bowden replacing linebacker Elandon Roberts, who was ruled out Friday because of a concussion.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem again will be inactive because of a pectoral injury he sustained at practice the week of the opener, and the other inactives will be rookie defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge and tackle Adam Pankey.

The Dolphins again will carry 48 players against Buffalo because they have eight offensive linemen.

The Buffalo inactives include the three linebackers they ruled out Friday — Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Del'Shawn Phillips — along with rookie QB Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon, guard Ike Boettger and tight end Lee Smith.