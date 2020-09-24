The Dolphins Week 3 Inactives and What They Mean

The changes on the Miami Dolphins game-day roster for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new name, though the inactive list looks a lot like the one for the first two games.

Cornerback Tae Hayes will be active Thursday night after being promoted from the practice squad earlier in the day.

Based on the new rules, the Dolphins didn't have to make a corresponding move to make space for Hayes and they'll have the option of putting him back on the practice squad after the game.

The presence of Hayes coincides with the absence of cornerback Byron Jones, who was made inactive after first being ruled out Wednesday because of the groin injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

There's no official word on who will replace Jones in the starting lineup, but based on snap counts from the Buffalo game rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene would be a good guess.

RELATED: Igbinoghene Looks to Apply Lessons Learned

Rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. again will be inactive for the second time in three games after making his NFL debut against Buffalo. Fellow rookie Malcolm Perry will be inactive for a third consecutive game.

The other three Dolphins inactives will be the same as the first two games: safety Clayton Fejedelem, tackle Adam Pankey and defensive end Jason Strowbridge.

Fejedelem hasn't played this season because of a pectoral injury he sustained in practice the week of the season opener. Strowbridge did not travel with the Dolphins to Jacksonville and was ruled out Wednesday.

The Jaguars inactives are headed by wide receiver DJ Chark and offensive lineman Brandon Linder, and also include QB Jake Luton, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo and DT Doug Costin.