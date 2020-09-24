SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

The Dolphins Week 3 Inactives and What They Mean

Alain Poupart

The changes on the Miami Dolphins game-day roster for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new name, though the inactive list looks a lot like the one for the first two games.

Cornerback Tae Hayes will be active Thursday night after being promoted from the practice squad earlier in the day.

Based on the new rules, the Dolphins didn't have to make a corresponding move to make space for Hayes and they'll have the option of putting him back on the practice squad after the game.

The presence of Hayes coincides with the absence of cornerback Byron Jones, who was made inactive after first being ruled out Wednesday because of the groin injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

There's no official word on who will replace Jones in the starting lineup, but based on snap counts from the Buffalo game rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene would be a good guess.

RELATED: Igbinoghene Looks to Apply Lessons Learned

Rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. again will be inactive for the second time in three games after making his NFL debut against Buffalo. Fellow rookie Malcolm Perry will be inactive for a third consecutive game.

The other three Dolphins inactives will be the same as the first two games: safety Clayton Fejedelem, tackle Adam Pankey and defensive end Jason Strowbridge.

Fejedelem hasn't played this season because of a pectoral injury he sustained in practice the week of the season opener. Strowbridge did not travel with the Dolphins to Jacksonville and was ruled out Wednesday.

The Jaguars inactives are headed by wide receiver DJ Chark and offensive lineman Brandon Linder, and also include QB Jake Luton, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo and DT Doug Costin.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Look to Reverse Thursday Trend

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their first Thursday night road victory in 11 years

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Make a Roster Move

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1309218936957947911?s=20

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Viewer's Guide and SI Predictions

The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night

Alain Poupart

Pepsi Gets Involved in Hairy QB Battle

Pepsi announced on Twitter it will honor the winner of the beard-vs.-mustache battle between quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Gardner Minshew II

Alain Poupart

What's the Ceiling for the Dolphins Offensive Line?

The Miami Dolphins offensive line has performed admirably so far in the 2020 season, particularly given the youth on the unit

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins' 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their home opener was another painful reminder this team has a long way to go

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will look to get their first victory of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and here are some scenarios as to how the game will unfold

Alain Poupart

Ford, Kindley Going Home And Other Jaguars Connections

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford and rookie guard Solomon Kindley will be playing in their hometown in the Thursday night game in Jacksonville

Alain Poupart

What's Wrong With the Dolphins Pass Rush And How It Can Get Fixed

The Miami Dolphins have had several issues on defense early in the 2020 season but perhaps none as glaring as the lack of a pass rush

Alain Poupart

The Final Week 3 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night

Alain Poupart