Week 4 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins moved up in the national power rankings following their 31-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but still find themselves unanimously in the bottom third of the 32 team.

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses when applicable.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 22

Analysis: Fitzmagic returned on Thursday night against the Jaguars to stave off, for now, the calls for Tua. They’ll need a lot more of it this week with Russell Wilson coming to town.

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 25 (30)

Analysis: The Dolphins were unstoppable on offense out of the gate against the Jaguars, piling up 12 first downs in the first quarter — the most for Miami in an opening quarter in 20 years. The Fins didn't let up much after that, cruising to a 31-13 win in Jacksonville. Ryan Fitzpatrick — in addition to being a gift to football fans the world over — remains a pretty damn good quarterback. He completed 12 consecutive passes at one point and easily outplayed Gardner Minshew, the mustachioed QB who most assumed would be getting the Thursday Night Football postgame interview treatment. Instead, it was Fitzmagic: paisley shirt, gnarly beard, chest cabbage everywhere. The Dolphins are lucky to have him ... and so are we.

ESPN

Ranking: No. 24 (28)

Analysis: Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said in mid-August that he wanted the Dolphins to "be able to run the football and throw the football effectively. That's really big in the way I see offensive football." But the Dolphins (1-2) have thrown the ball for roughly twice as many yards as they have run it (649 to 324). Miami, which faces an unbeaten Seahawks team in Week 4, is still in search of the right mix as it tries to get more production out of running back Myles Gaskin and improved play from tight end Mike Gesicki and receiver Preston Williams.

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 23 (30)

Analysis: They looked good in beating the Jaguars, which is a step in the right direction. Does Ryan Fitzpatrick play the entire season? Should he?

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 25

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins traveled to Jacksonville on Thursday night and on a very short week, played a very solid all-around game. Ryan Fitzpatrick played a strong game, but you still have to wonder when we will see Tua Tagovailoa.

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 22 (27)

Analysis: The Dolphins’ bad start might have been a result of starting against the Bills and Patriots. They looked pretty good against the Jaguars. Miami isn’t on the level of Buffalo and New England, but it can still be a competitive team as it continues its rebuild.

USA Today

Ranking: No. 25 (25)

Analysis: When did Jordan Howard turn into Jerome Bettis? Howard, who's averaging roughly 2 feet per carry, is the first back in 27 years with a rushing TD but fewer than 10 yards on the ground in three consecutive games.