The Dolphins Week 4 Inactives and What They Mean

Alain Poupart

All the drama regarding Tua Tagovailoa this week was for naught.

The Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback will be active for the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Tagovailoa missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for a non-COVID-related illness and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Now, he will resume his role as the backup to starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The news wasn't so good when it comes to cornerback Byron Jones, who will be inactive for a second consecutive week because of the groin injury he sustained in the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones was listed as doubtful Friday after being limited in practice the previous two days.

The other Dolphins player who will miss the game because of injury is safety Kavon Frazier, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Week 3 victory at Jacksonville.

While the Dolphins will lose one of their special teams captain for this game, they'll have their other special teams captain in the lineup for the first time this season with Clayton Fejedelem active after missing the first three games with a pectoral injury.

Rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. will be active for the second time this season.

Rookie guard Solomon Kindley also will be active, which is good news after he popped up on the injury report Friday with a foot issue.

Along with Jones and Frazier, the Dolphins inactives will be rookie RB/WR Malcolm Perry, DE Jason Strowbridge and G/T Adam Pankey.. All three have been inactive for every game this season.

For Seattle, the big news is at running back, where Chris Carson will be active one week after Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill cheaply twisted his leg at the end of a tackle but Carlos Hyde will be inactive because of a shoulder injury.

The other Seattle inactives includes the three players ruled out Friday — CB Quinton Dunbar, S Jamal Adams and LB Jordyn Brooks — along with CB Neiko Thorpe, SS Lano Hill and G/C Kyle Fuller

The Seahawks added three players from their practice squad this week, including LB Shaquem Griffin from UCF, as well as S Damarious Randall and CB Gavin Heslop.

