Miami Dolphins Week 4 Notes, Quotes and Anecdotes

DeVante Parker gave the Dolphins a scare when he left the game hobbling in the first quarter with an ankle injury, but he came back to end up having his best performance of the season.

With 10 catches, Parker set a career high and became the first Dolphins player to reach double digits in a game since 2017 when Jarvis Landry did it against the Buffalo Bills.

Parker, who recorded his 250th career reception in the first quarter, finished with 110 yards. It was his ninth career 100-yard game but his first this season.

During the game, Parker passed running back Tony Nathan to move into ninth place in career receiving yards. Parker now has 3,698 yards, including 1,280 over his past 16 games.

Starting lineup changes

Adam Shaheen made his first start for the Dolphins when they opened in a two-tight end set. Durham Smythe was the other tight end on the field to start the game.

Cornerback Nik Needham also was back in the starting lineup after not playing a snap on defense against Jacksonville. Needham has gone from zero snaps against New England to starting against Buffalo to zero snaps against Jacksonville to starting against Seattle.

Howard gets the pick

Xavien Howard's interception in the end zone was his 14th in his past 26 games dating to December 2017.

It continued an interesting pattern for Howard, who also had a pick against Jacksonville in Week 3.

Howard now has four two-game interception streaks during his career. Only once has he not followed a game with an interception with another, and that happened last year when he was placed on injured reserve after getting his first pick of 2019 in the Monday night game against Pittsburgh

Sanders on the money

Jason Sanders got too much work against Seattle, but at least he did his part, making all five of his field goal attempts.

That made him 9-for-9 on the season, with six of the kicks from at least 40 yards.

Sanders has the most field goals of any kicker in the NFL without a miss this season.

Facts and figures

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't have a great game, but he did have his fourth 300-yard passing performance in his past six games. ... Safety Clayton Fejedelem made his Dolphins debut after missing the first three games with a pectoral injury but played exclusively on special teams. ... Seattle was not penalized once during the game.

Quote unquote:

“We just didn’t play well enough in the fourth quarter. We’ve talked about finishing games and playing well in the fourth quarter, and we didn’t get it done today offensively or defensively. ... We’ve been in every game. It’s been close in the fourth quarter and we’ve got to finish better." — Head coach Brian Flores

"I think we’re really disappointed at our record right now. I think we continue to trend in the right direction but it’s not really helpful when you keep losing games. So I think we’re disappointed at 1-3. It’s bad to have that record. It’s a good thing to see how upset everybody is after these losses and knowing that we were in all these games, but we’ve got to find a way to get over the hump.” — Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

“Well, I say it all the time. It’s an old adage that I got from one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had: Nothing breaks our spirit. We’re out there fighting and we’re 1-3 in close games and that sucks. But we’re just going to keep fighting, keep grinding. The only way is to work your way out of it. So show up tomorrow ready to work and get ready to play San Fran.” — Center Ted Karras

"I’m not going to sit here and tell you we’re trash because we’re not; we’ve just got to be better. We’ve got to be better defensively. We’ve got to be better in the secondary and not give up big plays. We have a good team. We have a good defense, and we just didn’t put it all together today.” — Safety Bobby McCain