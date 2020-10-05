Miami Dolphins Week 4 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

There were some interesting developments for the Miami Dolphins when it comes to the snap counts against the Seattle Seahawks.

One in particular involves cornerback Nik Needham, who played 44 of the 70 defensive snaps and started one week after not playing one snap on defense against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It continues a roller coaster for Needham, who played no defensive snaps in the opener against New England and then had 54 snaps against Buffalo

Part of Needham's usage no doubt is matchup-based, but it's also heavily based on performance, with head coach Brian Flores saying time and time again that players earn their playing time.

With that in mind, it's also was very interesting to note that Jerome Baker played only 44 snaps against Seattle. That represents his lowest total since December 2018. And remember that Baker played 97 of all defensive snaps in 2019.

Baker had one tackle and one assist against Seattle, and to be honest hasn't been a major factor his season.

Three Dolphins players were on the field for defensive snap — cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Xavien Howard, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Christian Wilkins got the most snaps among the interior defensive linemen with 44, though he was credited with only one assist.

In terms of production, Elandon Roberts statistically had a good day with nine tackles in 32 snaps.

On offense, the big story again was Myles Gaskin, who once again easily got the most snaps at running back. Gaskin had 46 snaps, compared to 17 for Matt Breida and only eight for Jordan Howard.

Lynn Bowden Jr., making his second appearance this season, played four snaps and gained 5 yards on a carry after taking the snap in the Wildcat formation.

DeVante Parker ended up playing 57 of 71 offensive snaps after missing some time with an ankle injury and he led all wide receivers in playing time.

Isaiah Ford was second with 45 snaps, followed by Preston Williams with 43 and Jakeem Grant with 28.

The 28 snaps for Grant represented 10 more than he had in the Buffalo and Jacksonville games combined.

Tight ends Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen both started for the Dolphins offense, but it was Mike Gesicki (not surprisingly) who got the most snaps at the position with 45. Gesicki, however, was held to one catch for a second consecutive game.

Julien Davenport ended up playing 25 snaps at left tackle while Austin Jackson was sidelined with a foot injury.