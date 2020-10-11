SI.com
The Dolphins Week 5 Inactives and What They Mean

Alain Poupart

The list of Miami Dolphins inactives for their game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 included some familiar names, but there was one new name that really jumped out.

That would be running back Jordan Howard, who has struggled all season after joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in the spring.

Howard has three rushing touchdowns on the season, but he's also averaging less than 1 yard per carry with 14 yards on 18 attempts.

Howard's lack of production has resulted in very limited playing time — he hasn't reached 10 offensive snaps once this season.

The Dolphins will have three running backs active against the 49ers — rookie Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Matt Breida, who will be playing against his former team after being acquired in a trade in the offseason.

Rookie running back Salvon Ahmed also will be inactive, two days after being promoted from the practice squad.

Two rookies who will be inactive for a fifth consecutive game are running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry and defensive end Jason Strowbridge.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be active after missing practice Friday because of illness and being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Rookie free agent defensive end Tyshun Render, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game, will be active — which is not necessarily a great statement when it comes to the progress of Strowbridge.

The other two players who will be inactive are defensive end Shaq Lawson and tight end Durham Smythe. They both were ruled out Friday because of injuries.

For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert both will be back in the lineup after missing two games because of injuries.

