Week 6 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins made a big move up the NFL power rankings following their big win against the San Francisco 49ers, in some cases moving up as many as seven spots.

The Dolphins have made their way toward the middle of the pack in a few rankings, topped by the 17th place in the Sports Illustrated power rankings.

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses when applicable.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 17

Analysis: "I’d been waiting for someone to exploit the injury-ravaged 49ers defense, but what Ryan Fitzpatrick did to them on Sunday just seemed kinda mean. Byron Jones is back in the lineup, which means rookie Noah Igbinoghene (whose play would charitably be described as “mistake-prone”) can develop from the practice field and the sideline, as planned. Fitzpatrick will always be a wild card, but no one should want to play the Dolphins right now."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 20 (25)

Analysis: "My favorite stat from Week 5 … and maybe, ever: With his brilliant performance against the 49ers on Sunday, Ryan Fitzpatrick now has more games of 300-plus yards passing and at least three TDs (12) than John Elway managed during his entire Hall of Fame career with the Broncos. Does this mean that Fitzpatrick is a better quarterback than Elway? Well … probably not ... but it's a testament to the enduring nature of Fitzmagic. Fitzpatrick's 16th season has been the best of his career by various metrics, and it puts Dolphins coach Brian Flores in a very interesting position with first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa waiting on the sideline."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 23 (24)

Analysis: "The Dolphins' passing offense is flowing well, but it's having to offset a rushing attacking that hasn't found consistency. The Dolphins are averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, 30th in the NFL. Miami's rebuilt offensive line has held up well protecting Ryan Fitzpatrick but hasn't established itself as nicely run blocking unit. That coupled with the Jordan Howard addition (18 carries, 14 yards) looking like a bust gives plenty of evidence this is the Dolphins' biggest weakness. Myles Gaskin is a feel-good story as the Dolphins' surprise lead back, but they will need to be more productive on the ground to be a true playoff contender."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 19 (26)

Analysis: "Give Brian Flores credit. This team competes hard and winning at San Francisco is a nice step for a young team."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 18

Analysis: "The Dolphins jumped all over San Francisco. They were leading 30-7 at the half! Tua Tagovailoa’s time will come, but Ryan Fitzpatrick was outstanding in this game, throwing for 350 yards. Miami won the turnover battle 3-0 and just blew the 49ers out of the water, punting just twice and generating a ton of pass-rush pressure on defense. The Dolphins aren’t a bad football team, which is why they’re 18th in these NFL Power Rankings headed into Week 5."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 20 (26)

Analysis: "Hidden in the Dolphins' 43 points in Santa Clara were five field goals. It was the second straight week in which the Dolphins settled for five field goals."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 18 (26)

Analysis: "In case it wasn't obvious, Ryan Fitzpatrick (106.6 QB rating the past four weeks) won't make it easy to get rookie Tua Tagovailoa onto the field."