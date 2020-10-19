Miami Dolphins Week 6 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

As we examine the snap counts for the Miami Dolphins in their 24-0 victory against the New York Jets in Week 6, a lot of the team's fans will look at Tua Tagovailoa and his five plays at quarterback to finish off the game.

They were his first NFL snaps and featured three handoffs and two pass attempts, both of which he completed.

The rest of the playing time on offense looked pretty much as one would have expected, with Myles Gaskin again the bulk of the work at running back with 39 snaps compared to 16 for Matt Breida and six for Patrick Laird, who caught Tagovailoa's first NFL pass.

Rookie guard Solomon Kindley missed one snap on offense, though there was no report of an injury in the press box. Adam Pankey replaced Kindley for that one play to go along with his three snaps as an extra offensive lineman.

Interestingly, the Dolphins ran only 56 plays on offense despite their convincing victory, a byproduct of their 1-for-9 showing on third down.

By comparison, the Jets ran 71 plays on offense.

Linebacker Jerome Baker and safety Eric Rowe were the two players who were on the field for every defensive snap for the Dolphins.

Nik Needham clearly seems to have solidified his spot as the slot cornerback, as he played 61 snaps, which actually was one more than boundary corner Xavien Howard.

Byron Jones led all cornerbacks with 69 defensive snaps and nobody else at the position played more than 13, and that was rookie Noah Igbinoghene.

With Kyle Van Noy missing the game with an injury, Andrew Van Ginkel leaving in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and not returning, and Kamu Grugier-Hill leaving with a hand injury, that meant the most extensive playing time for the season for linebacker Sam Eguavoen.

The former Canadian Football League standout played 49 snaps after playing a total of 10 in the first five games combined.

Among defensive linemen, Emmanuel Ogbah led the way with 53 snaps as he continued to make plays and Zach Sieler was second with 49.

The only position players who did not get a snap on offense or defense were offensive linemen Julien Davenport and Michael Deiter and linebacker Calvin Munson.

And, of course, we have to mention that running back Jordan Howard was inactive for a second consecutive game. He clearly has become a non-factor for the Dolphins, even though he's guaranteed $4.75 million this season, according to overthecap.com.