SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Miami Dolphins Week 6 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Alain Poupart

As we examine the snap counts for the Miami Dolphins in their 24-0 victory against the New York Jets in Week 6, a lot of the team's fans will look at Tua Tagovailoa and his five plays at quarterback to finish off the game.

They were his first NFL snaps and featured three handoffs and two pass attempts, both of which he completed.

The rest of the playing time on offense looked pretty much as one would have expected, with Myles Gaskin again the bulk of the work at running back with 39 snaps compared to 16 for Matt Breida and six for Patrick Laird, who caught Tagovailoa's first NFL pass.

Rookie guard Solomon Kindley missed one snap on offense, though there was no report of an injury in the press box. Adam Pankey replaced Kindley for that one play to go along with his three snaps as an extra offensive lineman.

Interestingly, the Dolphins ran only 56 plays on offense despite their convincing victory, a byproduct of their 1-for-9 showing on third down.

By comparison, the Jets ran 71 plays on offense.

Linebacker Jerome Baker and safety Eric Rowe were the two players who were on the field for every defensive snap for the Dolphins.

Nik Needham clearly seems to have solidified his spot as the slot cornerback, as he played 61 snaps, which actually was one more than boundary corner Xavien Howard.

Byron Jones led all cornerbacks with 69 defensive snaps and nobody else at the position played more than 13, and that was rookie Noah Igbinoghene.

With Kyle Van Noy missing the game with an injury, Andrew Van Ginkel leaving in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and not returning,  and Kamu Grugier-Hill leaving with a hand injury, that meant the most extensive playing time for the season for linebacker Sam Eguavoen.

The former Canadian Football League standout played 49 snaps after playing a total of 10 in the first five games combined.

Among defensive linemen, Emmanuel Ogbah led the way with 53 snaps as he continued to make plays and Zach Sieler was second with 49.

The only position players who did not get a snap on offense or defense were offensive linemen Julien Davenport and Michael Deiter and linebacker Calvin Munson.

And, of course, we have to mention that running back Jordan Howard was inactive for a second consecutive game. He clearly has become a non-factor for the Dolphins, even though he's guaranteed $4.75 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Rout Jets: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most helped decide the outcome in the Dolphins' 24-0 victory against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Tua 'Excited' After NFL Debut

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in Week 6 against the New York Jets and he discussed the significance of the moment

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Rout Jets: Instant Reaction

The Miami Dolphins evened their record on the season when they handled the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins-Jets Week 6 Inactives and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will have two players back against the Jets, but linebacker Kyle Van Noy will be inactive

Alain Poupart

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Jets Week

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the New York Jets in Week 6 and we revisit the top developments of the week

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record on the season when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium and here's a look at how the game might play out

Alain Poupart

Setting the Stage for Dolphins-Jets Matchup

Breaking down the Dolphins-Jets matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

Alain Poupart

Sieler a Keeper for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler is turning out to be a major find for the defense after joining the team last December

Alain Poupart

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks of All Time

The Dolphins have produced two Hall of Fame quarterbacks whose careers spanned more than half of the franchise's 54-year history. However, these two stars weren't the only quarterbacks of note. In this article, I'll reveal the top five quarterbacks in Dolphins history.

Andrew Harner

The Final Week 6 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have three players listed as questionable for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart