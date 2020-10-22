Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 6

It's been a few days since the Miami Dolphins recorded a second consecutive convincing victory, this time defeating the New York Jets 24-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

While the Dolphins were in control throughout the game, it was not by any stretch a flawless performance and it was followed two days later by the biggest off-the-field development of the season.

So here we go with the Dolphins players trending up and trending down.

TRENDING UP

-- QB Tua Tagovailoa: We have to start here, don't we? It wasn't so much that he made his long-awaited NFL debut against the Jets and completed both of his pass attempts, but rather the news Tuesday that he would take over as the starting quarterback. Whether it was the right move for the team remains up for debate, it's definitely great for him.

-- RB Myles Gaskin: Even though we don't buy the notion that Gaskin ran any harder because of the Dolphins' pursuit of Le'Veon Bell, the fact remains he had his most productive day as a NFL running back against the Jets.

-- TE Adam Shaheen: Acquired for a late-round pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in training camp, Shaheen was a big factor in the win as he caught a 4-yard touchdown pass and set up another score with a 43-yard reception late in the first half.

-- PR Jakeem Grant: Grant tied for the team lead with four receptions against the Jets, but it was in the punt return game where he shined. He had four returns of 14 yards or longer, including a season-high 30-yard return.

-- DE Emmanuel Ogbah: If it seems like we're including this guy in the "trending up" category, it's because he keeps delivering. He was dominant again against the Jets.

-- CB Xavien Howard: Same as Ogbah. More than simply getting an interception for a fourth consecutive game, Howard continues to shine in coverage.

-- DT Christian Wilkins: Wilkins had easily his most productive outing since the season opener against New England with a sack and two passes defensed, but he might want to rethink hopping over standing teammate Brandon Jones to celebrate a play.

TRENDING DOWN

-- WR DeVante Parker: Parker caught three passes against the Jets, but that was on eight targets and advanced stats had him with two drops. To make things worse, he left the game with a groin injury.

-- TE Mike Gesicki: The tight end's up-and-down season continues. Against the Jets, he was targeted twice and did not catch a pass for the first time is more than a year.

-- K Jason Sanders: After two consecutive games with five field goals in five attempts, he was only 1-for-1 against the Jets. Joking.

-- DE Jason Strowbridge: The rookie fifth-round pick still has yet to be active in any game this season, which is particularly painful considering the past two games the Dolphins elevated defensive linemen from the practice squad for that week (Tyshun Render against the 49ers, Benito Jones against the Jets).