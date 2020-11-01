The Dolphins-Rams Week 8 Inactives and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will have their full complement of offensive skill position players for Tua Tagovailoa's NFL starting debut against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Not only that, rookie running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry will be in the lineup for the first time. He likely will play the same kind of role played in previous games by fellow rookie Lynn Bowden Jr., who is among the Dolphins inactives.

The big news Sunday morning involves tight end Adam Shaheen, who will be active after being listed as questionable on the Dolphins' final injury report of the week.

RELATED: Shaheen Sticking Around

The other Dolphins inactives include familiar names, though one addition is fullback Chandler Cox.

Also inactive are RB Salvon Ahmed, DE Jason Strowbridge and RB Jordan Howard, the veteran free agent acquisition who is a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game.

Strowbridge, one of Miami's two fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, still has not been active this season.

As for Cox, he became the victim of a numbers game with the Dolphins elevating CB Tae Hayes and DT Benito Jones from the practice squad Saturday.

It also should be an indication of the kind of scheme the Dolphins will run on offense with Tagovailoa at quarterback, one that could include a lot of RPOs and shotgun formations.

Finally, cornerback Jamal Perry is inactive after being ruled out Friday because of a foot injury.

For the Rams, tight end Tyler Higbee will be active after being listed as questionable Friday because of a hand injury.

The Rams inactives will be RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and DL A'Shawn Robinson.