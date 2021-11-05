Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Tua Questionable ... And the Rest of the Final Week 9 Injury Report

    The second-year Miami Dolphins quarterback is dealing with a finger injury
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's status for the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans remained a mystery Friday when he was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

    Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week with a finger injury on his left (throwing) hand. Head coach Brian Flores shed some light on the injury before practice Friday.

    “So, yeah he banged in the game (at Buffalo last Sunday), "Flores said. "Obviously he was able to finish the game. Some swelling, a little sore. He’s limited at practice, so we’ll see how he does today. We’ll just monitor it over the next couple of days.”

    If Tua can't play against Houston, his place in the starting lineup would be taken by Jacoby Brissett, who earlier this season started against Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay when Tua was on injured reserve with a rib injury.

    Tua was one of three Dolphins players who was limited every day this week, along with linebacker Jerome Baker and safety Brandon Jones,

    Baker, who missed the game at Buffalo last weekend, was listed as questionable.

    Jones did not get a game status designation, indicating he'll be available to play against Houston.

    Also on Friday, the Dolphins placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve after he aggravated his hamstring injury.

    Houston ruled out four players on Friday, including of course quarterback Deshaun Watson for non-injury-related reasons.

    The other three were TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb) and LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion).

    Every other player on the Texans 53-man roster was a full participant at practice Friday and will be available against the Dolphins.

