All Quiet Before Parker-Gilmore Rematch

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker took some jabs at 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gimore in the offseason, but it's been all quiet this week as the two prepare for their rematch at Gillette Stadium.

It's been eerily quiet actually.

Given the no-nonsense approach of the two head coaches involved in the game, Brian Flores and Bill Belichick, it's probably not surprising we haven't heard a peep from either player about facing each other in the 2020 season opener.

Parker did not talk to the South Florida media all week, and Gilmore talked in general terms when he was asked specifically about Parker.

“The good thing about football, every year starts over," Gilmore said this week. "So, you know, you’ve got a chance to prove yourself every year. This is the first game that you get the opportunity to go out there and prove yourself. I take that mind-set each and every week no matter what happened last year, the year before. I try to prove myself each and every week and every game. I’m looking forward to it."

In answer to another specific question about Parker, Gilmore said, “I think they have a lot of great receivers. They’ve got a veteran quarterback. They have a good offense. I’m looking forward to covering all those guys.”

When the teams met in the 2019 season finale, with the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs at stake for the Patriots, Parker had eight catches for 137 yards, including a couple of key receptions on the Dolphins' game-winning touchdown drive, in the 27-24 victory that ended a 10-year losing streak at Gillette Stadium.

RELATED: Film Review: The Day Parker Torched Gilmore

And he did most of his damage against Gilmore, making him look nothing like somebody soon to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The performance capped a breakout season for Parker, one that had him making his presence felt on social media in the offseason.

In June, Parker posted on Instagram a picture of himself jumping in front of Gilmore to catch a pass, with the message, "Ignore Him and Ignore the Football." That post was in response to Gilmore earlier putting up a shot of himself jumping in front of Parker to make an interception in a 2018 game with the caption, "Ignore him and go get the Ball."

Of course, it's only fair to point out that Parker was shut out — as in zero catches for 0 yards — in the teams' first meeting last season when the Patriots shut out the Dolphins 43-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2.

The season finale came with the Dolphins playing without Preston Williams, who will be in the lineup Sunday. So whether the Patriots decide to have Gilmore shadow Parker most of the game again remains to be seen.

For fans everywhere, we can only hope because that would be one great individual matchup to watch. All that would be missing from it is a lot of pregame trash talk.