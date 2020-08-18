SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Parker Looking to Join Exclusive Club

Alain Poupart

DeVante Parker said it time and time again before he broke out with his huge 2019 season: All he needed to succeed was to stay healthy.

While playing all 16 games for the first time in his career last year, Parker had his first 1,000-yard receiving season when he finished with 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 catches. The first two numbers were the best in the AFC among wide receivers.

The big question, of course, is whether Parker can do it again.

If he's able to have a second consecutive 1,000-yard season, he would join an exclusive club for the Dolphins as only the sixth wide receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The first to do it, ironically, is somebody who didn't even play college football: Mark Duper. The college track star had 1,000-yard seasons in 1983-84 and was followed by fellow Marks Brother Mark Clayton (1988-89), Irving Fryar (1993-94), Brandon Marshall (2010-11) and Brian Hartline (2012-13).

Interestingly, no Dolphins player has ever had three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Given his physical ability, the key for Parker — more than anything — will be being able to stay in the lineup.

No surprise then that when he was asked for his goal for 2020, he simply replied: “Staying healthy (and) playing 16 games, that’s it.”

A lot of that, however, will come down to luck, though there are things Parker can do to limit his chances of injuries, and that's taking care of his body.

It's something Parker has said he really focused on last offseason.

It appears he's doing whatever he can this year as well to put himself in the best position possible to succeed.

“Obviously DeVante had a solid year last year," head coach Brian Flores said. "What I liked about him over the course of the offseason, virtual meetings, it just seemed like he was — I know he was working extremely hard from a conditioning standpoint, catching balls, route-running. I’m hoping to see improvements in all of those areas: catching the football, route-running, obviously it’s a new offense so understanding his position and a few different positions offensively.

"I think he’s done a good job. I think we’re still in the early stages here. I think he’s feeling more comfortable within the offense and he just needs to keep stringing good days together. I’m very pleased with DeVante thus far.”

With Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson having opted out because of COVID concerns, Parker has become an increasingly important player for an offense that went from having a lot of depth at wide receiver to one with a lot of unproven players at the position.

Along with a bigger focus on taking care of his body, Parker also had intensified his film study. He said the way he watches film is a lot different this year.

"You have to see who you are going up against that week, especially if they are one of the top corners," Parker said. "You just have to be prepared to come out. The defensive back might switch up their technique or something and you have to know that, things like that.”

When it comes to top corners, there's maybe nobody better than Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. And we all know what Parker did to him, putting up the best receiving numbers of any New England opponent last season during the Dolphins' victory at Gillette Stadium in the finale.

It was an elite performance by a wide receiver who truly was elite in the final weeks of the 2019 season.

Parker wants to show it wasn't just a one-time thing.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Sleep on this Safety

Safety Kavon Frazier was the last of 11 unrestricted free agents to sign with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, but he's already showing he's no afterthought

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

No Fans for Dolphins Regular Season Opener

https://twitter.com/DevclemNFL/status/1295809410502209536?s=20

Alain Poupart

Number 26 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 26 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Another Step for Tua Scrutiny

The Miami Dolphins conducted their first practice in pads Monday, which gave the media their first look at rookie Tua Tagovailoa on the field in 2020

Alain Poupart

by

dannyboy28

Kindley Making a Big First Impression

Solomon Kindley was the third of the three offensive linemen the Miami Dolphins selected in the 2020 NFL draft, but could he possibly end up as the most impactful early on?

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Van Noy Could Prove Most Valuable Addition

Free agent addition Kyle Van Noy brings experience and versatile to the Miami Dolphins defense

Alain Poupart

Safety Stories: On Colbert, Jones and Former CBs

The Miami Dolphins reportedly will be releasing safety Adrian Colbert, putting even more emphasis at the position on former cornerbacks Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Number 27 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 27 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Why His Coach Is Expecting Jump From Wilkins

Miami Dolphins defensive line coach Marion Hobby is encouraged by the progress made last season by Christian Wilkins

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 28 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 28 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart