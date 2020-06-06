AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Parker Puts Out Call for Peaceful Protest

Alain Poupart

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, was the site of the recent death of Breonna Taylor in a police shooting and Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker used his social media presence to encourage people to attend a peaceful  protest in her honor Saturday in his hometown.

Parker, who played at the University of Louisville before the Dolphins selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft, put out the message on Twitter and Instagram.

The event is a peaceful protest at the Waterfront in Louisville starting at 4 p.m. ET "in remembrance and celebration of Breonna Taylor's life. The images was bordered with #BLACKLIVES MATTER.

Taylor, who would have turned 27 on Friday, was killed in her apartment March 13 when police officers broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times.

Parker will become the second Dolphins player to participate in a protest related to police violence and racial inequality.

Newly signed safety Kavon Frazier attended a protest in Texas on Monday evening.

Frazier revealed on Twitter his own police violence experience when his face was pushed against a brick wall when he was only 10 years old.

Frazier told USA Today attending protests was a "no-brainer."

“When I look back now, I realize I could’ve been one of those people,” Frazier told USA Today. “I could’ve been the next hashtag, or one of the earlier hashtags.

“It sucks that we have to protest about this in 2020. It’s unfortunate. But a change has to be made. It’s spreading awareness because a lot of white people don’t really realize what we go through until we speak up and say it or it’s caught on video.”

Head Coach Brian Flores said Thursday he respected his players' decision to protest but also was hoping they'd be careful.

“My number one thing for guys is they have a right to protest and I support their right to protest, but even more than that, it’s about being careful," Flores said. "I want my players to be careful. ... I’ve had a lot of conversations with players over the last few days and I support these guys. I understand the emotions that they’re going through, but at the same time, I want them to be smart."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More Takes on the Tua Timeline

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was just the latest to give his opinion on when Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa should get into the lineup, but opinions remain divided

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins' only scheduled prime-time game of 2020 will come against a Jacksonville Jaguars team in rebuilding mode

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Player Profile: RB Kalen Ballage

Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage is coming off a difficult year and now finds himself at a crossroads heading into the 2020 season

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Player Profile: LB Jerome Baker

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was 14th in the NFL in tackles in 2019, but what's the next step for the former third-round pick?

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Ranking the AFC East linebacker situations

The Miami Dolphins got better at linebacker in the offseason and weakened the New England Patriots at the same time

Alain Poupart

by

Spierce757$

Dolphins History Lesson: Rookie Pass Rushers and What It Means for Curtis Weaver

The Miami Dolphins landed the most productive pass rusher in the 2020 NFL draft, but what does team history suggest when it comes to proper expectations for Curtis Weaver?

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Fitzpatrick Fodder and Why He Shouldn't Be Counted Out

Miami Dolphins veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick remains very much underappreciated and it would be a mistake to dismiss him too quickly

Alain Poupart

Flores offers Tua update

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores offered a progress report on first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa and the other rookies

Alain Poupart

Flores: Focus Should Be on Floyd Family

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores took the lead for the organization in addressing police violence and racial injustice

Alain Poupart

NFL coaches headed back to facilities

The Miami Dolphins coaching staff will be allowed to return to the team facility Friday

Alain Poupart