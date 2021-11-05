Yet Another Setback for Parker

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker aggravated his hamstring injury and is doubtful for the game against the Houston Texans

It's becoming that kind of season for DeVante Parker.

After returning following a three-game absence, Parker likely will have to sit out the Miami Dolphins game against the Houston Texans on Sunday after aggravating his hamstring injury.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday morning that Parker's status for the Houston game was doubtful after he aggravated his injury against the Buffalo Bills and again in practice this week.

Parker had eight catches for 85 yards against the Bills, though his afternoon ended with a drop in the fourth quarter.

Despite his reputation as an injury-prone player, Parker missed only two games the past two seasons. He's also missed as many as four games in one season only once before, that in 2018 when he was limited to 11 appearances.

Parker has been on the injury report the entire season with a shoulder injury, but it's the hamstring that's been an issue of late.

His absence against Houston could open the door for Preston Williams, who has struggled to get his career back on track in 2021.

Williams was back at practice this week after being left behind last weekend as a disciplinary measure and head coach Brian Flores praised his work in practice this week.

Or maybe it's a chance for Albert Wilson to get some action on offense after he played a combined five snaps the past two games.

Back to Parker, it's a pretty safe bet that Dolphins fans are going to ridicule him again for being fragile, but as we mentioned earlier he seemed to have shaken the injury bug the past two seasons.

Parker addressed his injury history when he talked to the media before the Buffalo game.

“Injuries happen," he said. "I’m not a robot. Things happen. The only thing you can do is just try your best to get back on the field. Just put in the work.”