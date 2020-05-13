AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 Schedule Breakdown: Dolphins  Going West

Alain Poupart

It's one of those years where everything aligned, and that's why the Dolphins will be doing so much traveling in 2020.

The NFL has rotated in-conference division opponents every three years and out-of-conference opponents every four years, and it just so happened that this was the year the Dolphins landed with the AFC West and the NFC West.

That means teams on the West Coast or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, in the Mountain time zone.

As a result, the Dolphins will be playing a franchise-high four games in 2020 that will be at least two time zones away, including back-to-back games at San Francisco and Denver on Oct. 11 and 18, respectively.

The other two faraway games will be at Arizona on Nov. 8 and at Las Vegas on either Dec. 26 or Dec. 27.

Only three previous times have the Dolphins played three games two or more time zones away in the same season, in the inaugural year of the franchise in 1966, in 2004 and in 2016.

In the three previous instances, the Dolphins also had back-to-back games on the West Coast.

The 2016 schedule put the Dolphins at Qualcomm Stadium to face the San Diego Chargers followed by a game at the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Rams.

Then-head coach Adam Gase had the team stay in California between the games, and the Dolphins ended up winning both games on their way to earning a playoff berth.

Both games featured late dramatics, with linebacker Kiko Alonso scoring a game-winning touchdown on a pick-six at San Diego and wide receiver DeVante Parker catching a touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill in the final minute to cap a rally from a 10-0 deficit in the final five minutes.

The Dolphins also had consecutive West Coast game in 2004 after Jim Bates replaced Dave Wannstedt and became interim head coach, and they lost at Seattle before winning at San Francisco.

The Dolphins were among eight teams that asked the league to schedule games far away on back-to-back weeks to eliminate one long trip, according to Peter King.

The 49ers, of course, went to the Super Bowl, while Denver closed out a 7-9 season by going 4-1 in its final five games with rookie quarterback Drew Lock leading the offense.

The Dolphins won't be the only AFC East team with four games out West because Buffalo will be doing the same thing.

New England has three games on the West Coast, including games against the Chargers and Rams on a Sunday and Thursday in the second half of the season.

Because of geography, the West Coast teams always have it worse in terms of travels.

For example, every team in the NFC West will play five games at least two time zones away in 2020 and the same goes for the Raiders.

The Chargers will play six games at least two time zones away, four in the Eastern time zone and two in the Central time zone.

------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Logan Ryan makes sense for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are interested in veteran cornerback Logan Ryan and his familiarity with Coach Brian Flores is just one reason he'd be a good fit

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Charges dropped against Walton, but his NFL future remains murky

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton still faces an uncertain NFL future even though criminal charges against him have been dropped

Alain Poupart

Biegel earns bragging rights in family battle

Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel showed who's boss in his football family with a little backyard fun this weekend

Alain Poupart

Dolphins tight ends put on a show -- literally

Miami Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe discussed a variety of off-the-field topics during the premier episode of the "Mike and Smythe Show"

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and Thursday night games

The Miami Dolphins again will be on the road when they play on Thursday night in 2020 and they'll be looking to end a bad streak

Alain Poupart

Dolphins apparently looking for joint practices if feasible

The Miami Dolphins had discussions with the Atlanta Falcons about conducting joint practices, but current circumstances might make it impossible to pull off

Alain Poupart

Why Tagovailoa already is the fans' favorite in Miami

Miami Dolphins fans have been longing for a franchise quarterback for a long time, and they're already sold on Tua Tagovailoa being the answer

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins' three-game home stretch in 2020

The Miami Dolphins will be one of 10 teams to have a three-game home stretch in 2020, and history suggests that could mean good things are in store

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Dolphins sign a second-round pick

The Miami Dolphins are keeping busy signing draft picks and they've now come to terms with one of their second-round picks

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East quarterback situations

The Miami Dolphins made a big move in the offseason when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa and that might have given them the best quarterback situation in the AFC East

Alain Poupart