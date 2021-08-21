13 Players Out, 3 Rookie Draft Picks Back Against Atlanta ... And Other Roster Notes

The Miami Dolphins will be without six of their wide receivers against the Falcons

The Dolphins have a long list of players not expected to see action for their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.

And that list is heavy on wide receivers.

The Dolphins have 13 players listed as "not expected to play" and six (almost half) are wide receivers: Albert Wilson, Will Fuller V, Lynn Bowden, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Isaiah Ford.

The other seven players not expected to play are rookie safety Jevon Holland, safety Brandon Jones, cornerback Javaris Davis, linebacker Vince Biegel, linebacker Elandon Roberts, tackle Adam Pankey and tight end Cethan Carter.

Of the 13, all but Bowden, Williams, Holland, Roberts and Pankey missed the joint practice with the Falcons on Thursday.

Williams and Roberts were removed from PUP on that day, so their absence Saturday night is logical; Bowden sustained a hamstring injury on that day.

So leaves Holland and Pankey as players whose status changed since the second joint practice.

Their status at the next practice will be something to watch.

BACK IN ACTION

On the flip side, veterans Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah all are expected to play after being kept out of the game against Chicago last Saturday.

Also expected to make their preseason debut are rookie draft picks Jaelan Phillips, Hunter Long and Liam Eichenberg, as well as guard Durval Queiroz Neto. All of them sat out the game against Chicago with injuries.

ROSTER MOVES

Catching up on the latest roster moves:

-- The Dolphins placed LB Kylan Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He obviously won't play against Atlanta.

-- The Dolphins activated LB Sam Eguavoen off the Reserve/COVID list Friday and waived CB Terrell Bonds.

-- The Dolphins signed LB Josh Harvey-Clemons. He'll be wearing the number 56 and might get some action Saturday night.

-- Finally, a quick reminder that the second round of cuts is coming up Tuesday when teams have to be down to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET. Also remember that the Dolphins still have a roster exemption for Queiroz so they'll have to get down to 81 players, not 80.