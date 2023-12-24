Tyreek Back; How Much Can He Contribute?

The All-Pro returns after missing the game against the New York Jets last week

As it was trending all week, Tyreek Hill indeed will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

But how much can we realistically expect from the All-Pro wide receiver?

And did the inactive list provide some sort of an indication that he might be limited?

HILL AND THE INACTIVE LIST

Head coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence all week that Hill would be ready to go against the Cowboys, indicating that Hill was kept out of practice Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Hill's return became official when the Dolphins' inactive list came out and he wasn't on it, but there may have been a hint there about the expectations for Hill.

And what stood out there was River Cracraft was made inactive in favor of both Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen.

Chosen had become a regular on the inactive list, behind Cracraft, and returned to the lineup against the New York Jets last Sunday when Hill was out of the lineup.

Chosen is a deep threat for the Dolphins passing game, and maybe his presence in the lineup along with Hill and Jaylen Waddle is protection for Miami in case Hill starts having issues with his left ankle.

HILL AND 2,000

The ankle injury put a major roadblock in Hill's path to becoming the first NFL player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season because missing that one game against the Jets left him needing to average 152.7 over the final three weeks to reach the milestone.

Before the injury, Hill had needed 114.5 yards over the final four weeks.

Hill is averaging 118.6 yards per game, with five outings with at least 150 yards.

But that's individual stuff and the Dolphins obviously are more concerned with team goals, and just having Hill in the lineup will make their offense more difficult to handle for the Dallas defense.

Given the nature of the injury, there obviously will be concern about Hill aggravating the injury, but McDaniel has been careful with his players and he certainly going to be that way if he sees any issues whatsoever with Hill.

One thing for sure, don't be surprised if Hill's snap count is lower than usual, and that obviously will be the case if the score gets out of hand.