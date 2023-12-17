The Tyreek Watch Continues ... And Other Injury Forecasts

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill's status for the game against the New York Jets will come down to the wire

The status of wide receiver Tyreek Hill for Week 15 will, as expected, come down to the wire.

The Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver will be responsible for making the decision as to whether he plays against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, per multiple reports, with the assumption being that doctors have or will need to clear him.

The issues with Hill involve obviously pain tolerance with his injured left ankle, but also the degree of risk of aggravating the injury.

If anybody has been around Hill since he joined the Dolphins, it's pretty clear that Hill absolutely, positively want to play if at all possible.

The Dolphins obviously need Hill at his best for their offense to perform at peak efficiency and he's a key for their postseason aspirations.

And then there's Hill's pursuit of a historic 2,000-yard receiving season, something that's never been done.

Heading into Week 15, Hill would need to average 114.5 in the final four games, not an easy task to begin with because of the final four opponents — the Jets, Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.

If Hill ends up sitting out Week 15, he then would need an average of 152.7 in the final three games.

The other issue with Hill is how effective he can be if he indeed does play, though it can be argued his presence alone can help the passing game.

EICHENBERG AND ACHANE STATUS

The Saturday roster moves, which included running back Darrynton Evans elevated from the practice squad but no offensive lineman called up, would seem to suggest that center/guard Liam Eichenberg will be active and running back De'Von Achane will not.

Here's another possibility with Eichenberg, though, it is that he could be active but only in case of emergency at center in the event newcomer Jonotthan Harrison got hurt or the challenge of starting a game days after being signed proved too much for the former University of Florida standout.

Also remember that the Dolphins have used the approach of having an injured offensive lineman active but not playing, first with Connor Williams against New England in Week 8 and then with Robert Hunt in the first matchup against the Jets in Week 12.

As for Achane, remember that Evans also was recalled from the practice squad for the first Jets game and he wound up as the third running back behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. just as the case would be Sunday.