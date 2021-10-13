The First Dolphins Week 6 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins were only missing two players at practice, but the fact it was cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker made it significant.

Howard continues to deal with shoulder and quad issues, though the quad issue is what had him limited in practice last Thursday and possibly playing at less than 100 percent against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was facing the already-difficult challenge of trying to contain speedy wide receiver Antonio Brown.

While it's too early to speculate on Howard's status for the game against Jacksonville, it should be noted that groin injuries can drag on and sitting Howard out for a week to give him a chance to heal is something the Dolphins might want to consider.

The game against Jacksonville certainly would seem to represent a logical opportunity to do that given the Jaguars' lack of a dynamic wide receiver after D.J. Chark, who's out with a fractured ankle.

As for Parker, his presence in the lineup is clearly more needed given the struggles on offense, but it's obviously troublesome that he had to sit out practice after being able to participate on a limited basis all of last week.

Preston Williams performed well in Parker's absence against Tampa Bay last Sunday, but having both in the lineup would give the Dolphins those dueling tall wide receivers they utilized so well at times the past two seasons.

Ironically, Parker and Howard both had been on the injury report with shoulder issues before last week, but those never were significant enough to affect their playing status.

The Dolphins had three players listed as limited participants Wednesday: QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), CB Byron Jones (Achilles) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).

Brissett was in clear discomfort after being injured in the second quarter against Tampa Bay and getting a cart ride for a brief visit to the locker room, and it's safe to suggest finishing out the game probably did the hamstring no favors.

Tua Tagovailoa was back at practice Wednesday and will start if everything goes smoothly this week, but we won't get to find out about his practice participation because he's not on the 53-man roster at the moment and therefore doesn't have to be included on the injury report.

For Jones, there was some good news here because his injury now is being listed only as an Achilles, whereas it was quad/Achilles last week.

Finally, safety Brandon Jones was listed as a full participant with an ankle injury.

Jacksonville had two players missed practice Wednesday, but one of them was the team's best player, linebacker Myles Jack.

Jack sustained a back injury in the Jaguars' 37-19 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after playing every defensive snap the previous three games.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. missed practice for personal reasons.

Among the four Jaguars players listed as limited practice participants was cornerback Tyson Campbell, the first round of the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He's dealing with a toe injury.