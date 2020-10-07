Flores Offers Some QB Clarity ... And It Doesn't Sound Like Good News for Tua Fans

The day after the Miami Dolphins announced on Twitter that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain as the team's starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores explained the decision.

His comments probably were not what those anxious to see rookie Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup wanted to hear.

“I feel like (Fitzpatrick) gives us the best chance to win," Flores said. "I think he had some rough moments like some other players, but we feel like he gives us the best chance to win.”

That there was even a question as to whether Fitzpatrick would remain as the starter was the product of Flores' hesitation in his day-after-the-game media session Monday, along with his statement that he "presumed" it still would be Fitzpatrick.

The comments Wednesday were a lot more definitive, particularly as they pertained to Tagovailoa, which Flores said had everything to do with his level of preparedness to lead an NFL offense.

“He’s the backup," Flores said. "Look, he could go in on any snap. Obviously we’re confident he can play just like any backup player. We’re confident in any player who has a backup role to play in a game. We’re confident from a standpoint that on any snap he could go in there. As far as him being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready there just yet. That’s kind of where we’re at with him and other players and some other rookies who just aren’t ready to kind of take that step just yet.

"But he’s doing all the right things. Right now we feel like Fitz gives us the best chance to win. I would say overall Fitz has played pretty well. He’s had some rough patches like I said earlier, like some other players, but we do feel like he gives us the best chance to win.”

Fitzpatrick has had an up-and-down season statistically, with zero touchdown passes and five interceptions in the Week 1 and Week 4 games against New England and Seattle, and four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Week 2 and Week 3 against Buffalo and Jacksonville.

Flores refused to talk about how much "rope" Fitzpatrick has before he's tempted to make the switch to Tagovailoa.

"Look, we expect Fitz to play well," Flores said. "We expect everyone, offensively, defensively, in the kicking game to play well. We’re not putting negative energy into the atmosphere. We’re just going to prepare well this week, practice well this week, fly out to California and try to win a football game against a good group, a very good group actually.”

As for what Tagovailoa needs to do to get into the starting lineup, Flores said he just needs to keep working and learning in meetings, practices and walk-throughs.

Flores does not like the idea of throwing Tagovailoa into a game for a few plays here and there to give him experience.

“Potentially that could help, but there’s a lot of other things to that, how the game is going, rhythm of the offense," Flores said. "There's so many things pertaining to the team that you don’t want to do something for one specific person. I wouldn’t be in favor of something like that, but I understand the question.”