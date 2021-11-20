Dolphins-Jets Week 11 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will go into their Week 11 game against the New York Jets with only a slightly better record on the 2021 NFL season (3-7 versus 2-7), but there clearly exists a gap between the teams.

It's pretty obvious in the way most NFL analysts view this game and with their predictions.

Here's a roundup:

CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Dolphins have won two straight games to get to 3-7 and beat Baltimore with an impressive defensive showing last week. That defense will make things tough for whoever plays quarterback for the Jets. The Dolphins are banged up at quarterback, but it looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be back. They will win behind their defense.

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 10

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New York Times

Analysis: "The Dolphins (3-7) returned their 2020 methodology of aggressively blitzing to beat Lamar Jackson last week, and it can definitely give Joe Flacco problems. Mike White threw four interceptions against the Bills, clearing up any quarterback controversy for the Jets (2-7). With Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury, Coach Robert Saleh elected to start Flacco, a 14-season veteran, over White."

Prediction: Dolphins -3

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Jets have given up 43.8 points per game in their last four games, and Mike White is coming off a four-interception performance against Buffalo. The Dolphins' defense showed up against Baltimore, but the offense has the same struggles, too."



Prediction: Jets, 23, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "What a performance the Dolphins put together last week. Their performance was incredible against the Ravens. But now, they have to back it up. This season is not mathematically over for Miami, but they have to demonstrate they can easily dismiss the Jets. New York really struggled against the Bills, and things will not get easier against a Dolphins defense playing extremely well right now."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bleacher Report

Analysis: "At least we can offer you a clean sweep elsewhere Sunday afternoon because nobody on our panel understands why the Miami Dolphins are laying just a field goal against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Sure, the two teams are tied in the loss column. But Miami is generally viewed as a far more talented team, and it has rebounded from a horrendous start with back-to-back wins. The Jets, meanwhile, have surrendered a ridiculous 90 points in consecutive losses and are down to their third quarterback in Joe Flacco. And so you can see why three points just won't suffice for Gang Green, even at home and with a public fade on the table."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Analysis: "The schedule sets up for the Dolphins to look a lot better in the second half of the season than they did in the first half. Not so much because the Dolphins will play better, but because their opponents are worse."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 16

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Robert Saleh gave an impassioned defense of quarterback Mike White on Monday that had me nodding my head. White does deserve better! Give him another chance! Then the Jets decided to start Joe Flacco for this game because he's seen more zero blitzes in his life, including when the Jets were shut out by the Dolphins a year ago. I'm picking against Gang Green on principle now because no one wins if Flacco is the best Jets quarterback for a second straight year. Miami's offense, meanwhile, has played considerably better with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, where he will be for this game."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 16

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The Dolphins maybe have turned the corner after their victories against Houston and Baltimore, though a skeptic could point out they beat a really bad Texans team in an ugly game and they took advantage of being the home team on a short week against the Ravens. If the Dolphins indeed have turned the corner, they not only should win this game, they should handle what is a bad Jets team. It says here, though, that the Jets will find some answers on defense and the end result will be somewhere in the middle for the Dolphins. Yes, they'll win, but, no, it won't be a rout."

Prediction: Dolphins 22, Jets 13