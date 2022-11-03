Armstead Looking to Practice More, but New Issue Pops Up

Tackle Terron Armstead has been on a limited practice schedule for most of the season and it's unclear how long it's going to go on.

What is clear is that Armstead doesn't like it. He also doesn't like the mere thought that it might have to be the way to go for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with the toe injury he sustained in the opener at New England.

"No, no, as much as I can get out there and practice it would be great," Armstead said after practice Thursday. "I wasn't able to do too much today. So maybe try to hit the field tomorrow and see if I can get some quality work in."

Armstead practicing Friday would be a first since Week 2; his schedule the past few games has been off Wednesday, practice Thursday and off Friday.

TERRON ARMSTEAD DEALING WITH A NEW INJURY

But even now his goal of practicing Thursday and Friday might be in jeopardy after the Thursday injury report revealed an Achilles injury added to the ongoing toe problem.

The toe injury has made progress since it first happened, but not enough to allow Armstead to fully practice or be removed from the injury report, where he's been a fixture since Week 2.

"I hope it continues to improve," he said. "It's tricky, man. It's a tricky injury, especially for a bigger guy. It's been tough. It's been challenging to deal with, but as long as it's functional I'm rolling."



And, if by rolling, Armstead means helping out the offensive line, he most certainly has done that.

While Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa get the headlines for the work of the Dolphins passing game so far this season, Armstead shouldn't be forgotten.

MAJOR KUDOS FOR TERRON ARMSTEAD

And he most definitely wasn't overlooked this week by four-time Pro Bowl tackle Andrew Whitworth, now an analyst for the Amazon Prime telecasts, during a midseason conference call.

"A guy that really hasn't been mentioned much in that conversation when you add a guy like Tyreek and you have Waddle, I mean, it's Terron Armstead," Whitworth said. "I mean, a stud for a long time. You have a young quarterback in Tua; there's a lot more to be said to being comfortable and OK being in that pocket and having confidence you can let it go when you do have guys like that. When you talk about adding players to fit what you want to do, I mean, Terron Armstead being on that side, left hand, all the play actions, all the things they're going to do give him confidence in the pocket I think that's been a big factor for them as well."

Whitworth is of the belief that because of his pedigree and experience, Armstead doesn't need to practice during the week.

In face, he feels very strongly about it.

"I'd like him to take it easier you know, find a recliner, sit in there hanging out till Sunday," Whitworth said. "I think here's the dea, I think an offensive line, especially established, really good football players at that particular position, there's not a lot of reps that Terron Armstead needs to get prepared for a game. It's more about at this point for him as much football as he's played, you've got to think of offensive linemen a lot more like fighters and wrestlers. There's not a lot of reps they need in season because they've already gotten them in camp. They've already got them throughout their career. It's more about how do they feel going into the game. And if there's certain things that are ailing them, and not really limiting them from being at their potential and their talent level. That's really the biggest concern. So when you get up in age as an offensive lineman, I think it's really important, how do we keep you in shape? And how do we get you every Sunday to be out there feeling your best so that we get the best out of you and you're in your you're feeling good enough to go out there and be physical, be nasty, compete, and I think that's what's important for Terron Armstead right now and really in this league, guys like that are invaluable.

"I mean, you lock down monster left tackles, you look at how he's played week in and week out. He's dumping people all over the place. He's being who he is in pass protection. If I'm the Miami Dolphins I'm putting this guy in bubble wrap from Sunday to Sunday. You know what and making sure he's out on the field and if I'm Tua I'm probably sending him all kinds of food during the week and making sure he's happy because I'm telling you guys like Terron Armstead are are not common. And he's a really big part of their success."



Again, though, Armstead would prefer to be practicing every time his team is out there.

"Yeah, me personally, I always like to fine-tune, try to get timing right footwork, all those good things, chemistry with the guys. So I think it's important."