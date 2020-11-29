Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Halftime Review: Highlights and Lowlights

A quick look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 12 game against the New York Jets:

HIGHLIGHTS

-- LB Andrew Van Ginkel got around the corner and forced a holding penalty on Jets tight end Ryan Griffin.

-- Safety Brandon Jones came through an opening in the middle of the offensive line to sack Darnold and force the Jets to settle for a field goal on their opening drive.

-- Matt Breida, starting at running back, converted a third-and-1 on the Dolphins' opening drive with a 4-yard run.

-- The Dolphins stopped the Jets' second drive with a third-down incompletion when Xavien Howard had tight coverage against Jamison Crowder down the right sideline.

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a nifty 22-yard completion to Mike Gesicki to convert a third-and-2 on the Dolphins' second drive.

-- Jason Sanders nailed his NFL-best seventh field goal of 50 yards or longer, this one from 54 yards, to tie the score 3-3.

-- Xavien Howard did a nice job of shoving rookie Denzel Mims out of bounds after he jumped to catch a third-down pass, making it an incompletion.

-- Fitzpatrick was on the money on a slant to DeVante Parker for an 11-yard gain.

-- New running back DeAndre Washington had two consecutive receptions for a first down.

-- The Dolphins sure looked like they caught a break on a 19-yard reception by Parker when it clearly looked as though he never completed the catch before the ball was knocked loose. The initial ruling of the completion was upheld after a Jets challenge, though CBS NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore said he would have ruled it an incomplete pass.

-- Fitzpatrick did a great job of throwing Parker open with a back-shoulder throw on the next play.

-- Fitzpatrick finished off the drive with his 13-yard touchdown pass to Gesicki, who high-pointed a jump ball in the end zone.

-- The Dolphins ran a beautiful screen to Breida, who took advantage of some good blocking for a 13-yard gain.

-- Sanders' second field goal, from 51 yards out, was right down the middle as he continues his remarkable season.

-- The Dolphins caught a break when Jets kicker Sergio Castillo missed a chip-shot 29-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the half.

LOWLIGHTS

-- On Sam Darnold's first pass attempt, the Jets pick up the Dolphins' twists up front and that allows him to make an easy completion to Jamison Crowder for a 16-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins allowed the Jets to convert a third-and-9 with a 36-yard completion from Darnold to Breshad Perriman, who got behind the secondary in what appeared to be zone coverage.

-- Rookie Robert Hunt, getting the start at right tackle with Solomon Kindley out with a foot injury, committed a false start on the Dolphins' first offensive snap.

-- The Dolphins appeared ready to go for a first down on fourth-and-2 from the Jets 38 on their first drive but were called for too many men on the field.

-- Gesicki appeared to lose the ball in the sun on a third-down incompletion.

-- Xavien Howard gave up a 19-yard completion to Jets rookie Denzel Mims when he allowed inside position and Mims went up to catch a nice pass by Darnold.

-- The officials missed a clear roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets linebacker Tarrell Basham when he hit Fitzpatrick at the knees after the ball was thrown.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 30-yard completion to Mims on a third-and-9 from the Jets 8 when Mims got behind Emmanuel Ogbah, who had dropped in coverage.

-- The Dolphins allowed Darnold to scramble up the middle 4 yards to convert a third-down situation right before the two-minute warning.

-- The Dolphins gave up runs of 14 and 17 yards to Gore on the Jets' last drive of the first half.