The Miami Dolphins made two trades before the deadline Tuesday, acquiring two veterans players and a draft pick three years down the road in exchange for one veteran and three draft picks.

The particulars were these:

-- The Dolphins acquired LB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Denver Broncos for RB Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

-- The Dolphins acquired RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

From a short-term perspective, it's difficult to have any issue with what the Dolphins did because they added a star player to address what is the biggest weakness on the team right now, the pass rush, with Chubb and because Wilson represents a clear upgrade over Edmonds and brings the added benefit of being very familiar with Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme.

In the long term, there's risk involved because both Chubb and Wilson are pending free agents, and it's particularly noteworthy with Chubb given that the Dolphins gave up their one remaining first-round pick next year to get him.

But there already are reports of an extension in the works for Chubb, in which case this makes the trade a very good one because the likelihood of getting a stud pass rusher late in the first round (which is where that pick likely will end up) isn't necessarily great.

Besides, even with just the short-term view applied here, the Dolphins are as good right now as just about any team in the AFC outside of Buffalo and Kansas City and adding Chubb puts them in position to possibly separate themselves from that pack and maybe even challenge the Bills and/or Chiefs if things fall right.

As for Wilson, this is an awfully good running back to get for a fifth-round p

From this vantage point, the Chubb trade would deserve something like a B+ and we'd give the Wilson trade an A-.

Put together, the Dolphins deserve an A- for the day.

THE NATIONAL GRADES FOR THE DOLPHINS TRADES

Sports Illustrated

CHUBB TRADE

Grade: C+

"Chubb is averaging 2.0 pressures per game in 2022, a career-low for any season during which he played at least eight games. The former No. 5 overall pick is a strong and talented rusher who has clearly benefited from time spent with Von Miller, whose move suite is among the most valuable dossiers in all of football. It will be worth watching Chubb on a defense with more than one Alpha and some thicker pocket pushers. The Dolphins simply have more avenues to get at the quarterback than Denver does right now. We like the deal for the Broncos, though, because they were not going to maximize Chubb in their defense, nor were they likely to pay him an exorbitant amount of money this offseason, especially with another solid edge class coming up in 2023 and a decent veteran edge class in the free-agent market. The Dolphins may have reached a little for a player who has one complete season in the books."

WILSON TRADE

Grade: B+

"The intricacies of an outside-zone running game take time to learn. One coach said it takes more than two years for an offensive line coach to learn how to properly teach it—think about what that means for a running back. Wilson will provide the Dolphins with a back already familiar with the system, and a tireless, punishing running game can continue to make Tua Tagovailoa’s development process smoother. I think running backs are more valuable than they’ve been in some time. With defenses taking away a lot of big-play options, personnel that can grind down opponents has become the new efficiency."

The Athletic

Grade for the trades combined: A

"OK, you might be wondering why the Dolphins got such a high grade for landing a half season of Chubb just a day after the Ravens got an incomplete grade for acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith’s expiring contract. There are two major differences. First, Chubb plays a premium position, and teams have shown a much greater willingness to recalibrate their books by investing a major contract in a top-tier pass rusher. Second, the Dolphins immediately extended wide receiver Tyreek Hill after that blockbuster trade, so there’s precedent to believe it’ll happen again with Chubb. They almost certainly don’t view Chubb as a rental. If the contract discussions fall apart and they lose Chubb, the A-grade will vanish, too."

CBS Sports

CHUBB TRADE

Grade: B

"Miami paid a significant price for the right to pay the young edge rusher. The move is a commitment to the path on which the Dolphins are headed, which is respectable. Chubb has recorded 26 sacks in 49 games, which is another way of saying he has missed 24 games since being taken No. 5 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft."

Bleacher Report

CHUBB TRADE

Grade: B-

"At 5-3, the Dolphins should go all-in as they push for a playoff spot this season. Heading into Week 9, they have generated the fourth-lowest quarterback pressure rate (14.8 percent), which underscores their need for a pass-rusher. However, Chubb comes with high risk. He’s missed 24 games in five seasons. Since 2019, he’s registered only 14 sacks. The fifth-year pro has also missed at least 13.3 percent of his tackles every year. Miami paid a high price for a decent, not-top-tier pass-rusher with spotty availability on an expiring contract. The Dolphins basically admitted that they whiffed on their decision to sign running back Chase Edmonds to a two-year, $12.1 million contract this past offseason. Raheem Mostert has emerged as the lead ball-carrier in the backfield."

WILSON TRADE

Grade: B

"The Dolphins essentially swapped out Chase Edmonds, whom they traded to the Denver Broncos in the deal for edge-rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday, for Wilson.Edmonds had fallen behind Raheem Mostert in Miami, but the Dolphins needed a complementary running back given Mostert's injury history. He has played in eight or fewer games every year since 2020.With a combination of Mostert and Wilson in the backfield, Miami’s 28th-ranked ground attack should pick up some steam. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who previously served as the 49ers' run game coordinator, has worked with Wilson in the past.The Niners could afford to trade Wilson because they acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey two weeks ago. However, McCaffrey has played in only 18 games since 2020.Until Elijah Mitchell returns from injured reserve (sprained MCL), the Niners will need rookie third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price, undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and perhaps wideout Deebo Samuel to handle the rushing workload if McCaffrey gets injured again."

NFL.com

CHUBB TRADE

Grade: B

"Miami clearly is in go-for-it mode with the trade for Chubb, a signal that the team believes in its explosive offense and can make a serious run this season -- and in the next few seasons. The fact that Chubb and the Dolphins appear to be close to a contract extension boosts the grade up a bit. Miami had to pay up to get him, leaving the Fins with a somewhat bare draft-pick cupboard. But it's a strategy the Rams turned into a title run, so who is to say it can't work for Miami? Chubb has enjoyed a resurgent year thus far. After entering the season with injury questions and a streak of 10 straight games without a sack, Chubb notched two sacks in the opener and currently has 5.5 on the season. He also has four additional tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a batted pass (but zero sacks his past three games). Denver made the prudent move here, moving Chubb amid a frustrating season, and GM George Paton has gotten back into Round 1 next spring after trading two first-rounders in the Russell Wilson deal. The value here is good, and Edmonds could offer more juice (especially as a pass catcher) in the Broncos' offense than he'd shown in his brief time in Miami."

WILSON TRADE

Grade: C+

"Mike McDaniel is putting the backfield band back together again, reuniting Wilson and Raheem Mostert in Miami. It's a strong sign that GM Chris Grier and McDaniel are in harmony on personnel moves, and it could help upgrade a run game that currently is ranked 28th in rushing yards and 27th in yards per attempt. Wilson can help that. He's a one-cut, slashing back who likely can step right in and assist this backfield, having run a version of McDaniel's system the past few seasons prior to this one. But Wilson also has experienced some fumbling issues, and he's not really a workhorse back, per se, which makes the price — with Miami already short on draft capital — a tad steep but hardly prohibitive."