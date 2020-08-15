SI.com
New Dolphins DC a Big Arnsparger Fan

Alain Poupart

Josh Boyer made an interesting revelation Saturday morning, and it was that he was perfectly fine with being a position coach for the Miami Dolphins.

That all changed, of course, when he was promoted this offseason to the position of defensive coordinator, and in a very lengthy answer about his new role he said it was an honor for him to take on a role once filled by one of his coaching heroes, Bill Arnsparger.

Boyer pointed out that Arnsparger recently was honored with the Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Lifetime Award in recognition of his great career as an NFL defensive assistant.

"I really enjoyed being a position coach," Boyer said during a Zoom media session. "I didn’t have huge ambition for that. I enjoyed having a room, I enjoyed coaching a position, but I’ve really enjoyed the new role."

Boyer then went on to talk about Arnsparger and give a pretty detailed accounting of Arnsparger's coaching career, which began at Miami of Ohio in 1950 and featured stops on staff that included coaching legends like Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, Chuck Noll and the late Don Shula.

"I would say being the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, and there’s a rich alumni history here, knowing the standard is pretty high with Bill Arnsparger, I consider it an honor and a privilege," Boyer said. "It might not personally have been something that I was looking to do, but I’m very honored to do it. I take my job very seriously.

"I’m honored for that position, kind of knowing where it’s been here at the Miami Dolphins. Pretty excited about that. I think it’s awesome for the Arnsparger family that he was honored and I think it’s awesome for the Miami Dolphins. And I’m really privileged just to talk about having the same position that that guy had, it’s a pretty big deal to me.”

