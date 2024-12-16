New Roster Moves and What It Might Mean For Ferguson
The Miami Dolphins announced the following roster moves on Monday, which might indicate that long-snapper Blake Ferguson will not return this season.
Miami has waived long snapper Zach Triner from the practice squad and has replaced him with fellow long snapper Jake McQuaide. It's important to remember that, with McQuaide in his new role, he can be elevated to the active roster three times without the Dolphins having to make a permanent move. This means that McQuaide could finish the season as the starting long snapper.
This also means that Ferguson might not play in any final games, with only three games remaining in the regular season.
Ferguson was activated on December 4th from the reserve non-football illness list but has not played since. The reasons for Ferguson's absence or placement on the list have not been disclosed.
The Dolphins have had a revolving door at long snapper, signing players to the practice squad, using them for three games, and then waiving them. The turnstiles have been moving since Ferguson went out.
The first replacement was Matt Overton, who was followed by Tucker Addington and, more recently, Triner, who started on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
McQuaide is a 14-year veteran who has appeared in 194 career games. He last played with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season. McQuaide was named to consecutive Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2011.
Triner appeared in three games with Miami this season. He entered the NFL in 2017 as a free agent with the N.Y. Jets.
It should be noted Ferguson had not missed a game before this season after arriving as a sixth-round pick out of Louisana State University in the 2020 NFL draft. His brother Reid is the long-snapper for the Buffalo Bills.