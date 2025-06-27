All Dolphins

Ranking the AFC East Linebacker Situations

Alain Poupart

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) rushes against Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the second half at Gillette Stadium last season.
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) rushes against Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the second half at Gillette Stadium last season.
Taking stock of every roster in the AFC East to see where each team stands at the end of the offseason program.

The big story at linebacker around the division in 2025 will be the return of several high-profile players from injuries, whether it be Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips in Miami, Matt Milano in Buffalo or Jermaine Johnson in New York.

Other than the Patriots, who remade most of their roster this offseason, there were few dramatic changes from 2024.

BUFFALO BILLS

On the roster: Joe Andreessen, Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Baylon Spector, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Dorian Williams, Shaq Thompson

Offseason moves: Signed Terrel Bernard to a four-year contract extension ... released Von Miller ... signed Shaq Thompson

Offseason losses: Von Miller

Projected opening-day starters: Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano

2024 stats: Bernard 104 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 INT, 1 sack; Milano 4 games, 16 tackles, 1 TFL; Spector 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks

Outlook: The Bills most often use the nickel on defense with four defensive linemen and two linebackers, and Bernard and Milano form what should be a pretty good tandem if Milano can regain is previous form after battling injuries the past two seasons.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

On the roster: Eugene Asante, Quinton Bell, K.J. Britt, Jordyn Brooks, Bradley Chubb, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., Cameron Goode, Dequan Jackson, Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon, Grayson Murphy, Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson, Channing Tindall

Offseason moves: Re-signed Tyrel Dodson as an unrestricted free agent ... signed K.J. Britt as a UFA from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... signed Willie Gay Jr. as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints ... signed Eugene Asante as an undrafted rookie free agent ... waived William Bradley-King

Offseason losses: Duke Riley, Anthony Walker Jr., Tyus Bowser

Projected opening-day starters: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson

2024 stats: Brooks 143 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks; Phillips 4 games, 6 tackles, 1 sack; Robinson 26 tackles, 6 sacks

Outlook: The Dolphins' defensive lineup usually features either two or three defensive linemen along with two edge defenders, who are listed here as linebackers. This is a group that's got the potential to be really good if Chubb and Phillips can regain their form after they ran into injuries the past two seasons.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

On the roster: K'Lavon Chaisson, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Anfernee Jennings, Harold Landry III, Marte Mapu, Elijah Ponder, Cam Riley, Robert Spillane, Bradyn Swinson, Jahlani Tavai, Monty Rice

Offseason moves: Released Sione Takitaki ... signed Harold Landry III as a free agent ... signed Robert Spillane as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders ... signed K'Lavon Chaisson as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders ... signed Jack Gibbens as a free agent ... released Curtis Jacobs ... released Andrew Parker Jr. ... re-signed Christian Elliss as a restricted free agent ... released Ja'Whaun Bentley ... released Titus Leo ... selected Bradyn Swinson in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Elijah Ponder and Cam Riley as undrafted rookie free agents

Offseason losses: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Curtis Jacobs, Sione Takitaki

Projected opening-day starters: Harold Landry III, Christian Elliss, Robert Spillane, Anfernee Jennings

2024 stats: Jennings 78 tackles, 2.5 sacks; Tavai 115 tackles; Elliss 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks

Outlook: The Patriots were busy in the offseason, signing veterans Landry, Spillane and Chaisson, with the latter two expected to play big roles. The key here might be Landry, who has 31.5 sacks in his past three seasons (sandwiched around spending a year on IR in 2022). There should be a battle for a starting job here between returning players Elliss and Tavai. This probably is the weakest position on the New England defense.

NEW YORK JETS

On the roster: Zaire Barnes, Jared Bartlett, Jamin Davis, Jermaine Johnson, Francisco Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Jamien Sherwood, Jackson Sirmon, Aaron Smith, Quincy Williams

Offseason moves: Signed Jamien Sherwood to a three-year contract extension ... released C.J. Mosley ... re-signed Jamin Davis as a UFA ... selected Francisco Mauigoa in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Jared Bartlett and Aaron Smith as undrafted rookie free agents

Offseason losses: C.J. Mosley, Chaz Surratt, Sam Eguavoen, Haason Reddick

Projected opening-day starters: Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Jermaine Johnson

2024 stats: Quincy Williams 116 tackles, 2 sacks, 14 TFL; Sherwood 158 tackles, 2 sacks, 10 TFL

Outlook: The Jets really didn't change much from this group in the offseason, and they probably didn't have to if edge defender (listed here as a linebacker) Jermaine Johnson can bounce back from an Achilles injury that limited him to two games after he had 7.5 sacks in 2023. Williams and Sherwood form a very good inside tandem, with Sherwood breaking out in his fourth season in 2024 with an NFL-leading 98 solo tackles. The depth here is suspect, though.

RANKING THE AFC EAST LINEBACKER SITUATIONS

This is a tricky evaluation based on how teams deploy or even identify their edge defenders, but what's clear is the Dolphins have as good a group as any team in the division if their headliners get back to form.

If we're looking strictly at inside linebackers, it's tough to go against the Jets' duo of Sherwood and Williams, with Bernard and Milano close — if Milano can get back to his All-Pro form of 2022.

The call: 1. Miami; 2. N.Y. Jets; 3. Buffalo; 4. New England

