The Top 100 Plays of the First Quarter of the Century: 96-100
Our countdown of the top 100 Miami Dolphins plays of the first 25 seasons of the new century.
For ground rules, the plays were picked on the basis of historical significance, impact on a game or season, and uniqueness.
We start the countdown with plays 96-100:
100. Sam Madison's third interception against Tennessee in 1999
Setting the stage: The Dolphins and Titans were among four teams tied for the best record in the NFL with a 6-1 record when they met at Pro Player Stadium on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 7. The Dolphins would be without Dan Marino that night because he was out with an injury, but the defense made it so they wouldn't need him. The game would turn into a national television showcase for Sam Madison and play a big role in his selection to the All-Pro team at the end of the season. The Dolphins would win the game 17-0 and Madison led the way with a career-high three interceptions.
The play: After getting two picks against Steve McNair in the first half, Madison completed his hat trick in the third quarter when he picked off a pass intended for Isaac Byrd on a second-and-8 from the Titans 43-yard line. Madison returned that pick 29 yards, which happened to be his shortest return of the game, to set up the Dolphins' final score of the game, a 46-yard field goal by Olindo Mare.
99. Vontae Davis/Karlos Dansby fourth-down tackle at Minnesota in 2010
Setting the stage: After opening the 2010 season with a victory at Buffalo, the Dolphins traveled to Minnesota to take on Brett Favre and the Vikings. They led all the way thanks to four takeaways, but their 14-10 lead was threatened in the final minutes when Minnesota faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
The play: Minnesota got to the 1 on five consecutive runs by Adrian Peterson, including a 3-yard run on third-and-goal. So the Vikings went back to Peterson on fourth down, but the Dolphins stacked the line, Dansby met Peterson head on and Davis came in from the outside to help complete the tackle. The Dolphins had to make another defensive stop, but this was the play of the game.
98. Jakeem Grant's kickoff return for a touchdown against Tennessee in 2018
Setting the stage: The 2018 season opener against Tennessee forever will be remembered as the longest game in NFL history, thanks to two long delays caused by lightning in the area. The game itself was rather forgettable until a crazy fourth quarter where each team scored 17 points and they combined for three touchdowns of 75 yards or longer.
The play: The longest of those touchdowns was Jakeem Grant's 102-yard kickoff return. It came right after Tennessee had scored to even things up at 10-10. Grant went from left to right on the play, capping things off with a finger roll deep into the end zone.
97. Ricky Williams 46-yard TD run at Carolina in 2009
Setting the stage: The Dolphins were going to be missing half their Wildcat combination when they traveled to Carolina for a Thursday night matchup of 4-5 teams. No problem. Williams took over and his two touchdowns had the Dolphins leading 17-14 before he applied the final blow.
The play: After Carolina scored to make it that 17-14 margin, the Dolphins converted a third-and-12 on a 15-yard pass from Chad Henne to Davone Bess before Henne handed off to Williams on the next play. After starting off up the middle, Williams cut to his left through a big hole and outran the defense to the end zone for his third touchdown and to top 100 rushing yards for the game.
96. Brandon Fields punt at Pittsburgh in 2007
Setting the stage: The Dolphins were 0-10 when they traveled to Heinz Field for a Monday night game against the 7-3 Steelers, and what stood out about that game were the horrible field conditions, the result of nonstop rain in Pittsburgh over a few days.
The play: There’s really nothing fabulous about this play, but it still has to be included for the sheer weirdness of it. Brandon Fields punted from his 11 yard-line in a 0-0 game late in the third quarter and the ball just stuck in the mud when it landed at the Miami 48-yard line, the same way a golf ball will do at times. It truly was bizarre, and something we haven’t seen since.