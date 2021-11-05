NFL Viewer Guide for Week 9: Ranking the Matchups and Predictions

The Miami Dolphins home game against the Houston Texans is one of 13 matchups over Sunday and Monday

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and it's again a case of best for last when it comes to the top matchups of Week 9.

The Week 9 slate of games definitely is an upgrade over what we had the past two weekends, particularly with a very attractive Sunday night matchup.

Here's the countdown of the most appealing Sunday-Monday games (Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington have their bye):

13. Buffalo (5-2) at Jacksonville (1-6), 1 p.m. — The only redeeming thing about this matchup is seeing is Jacksonville Josh Allen can sack Buffalo Josh Allen. Yeah, it's a reach, but this game has blowout written all over it.

12. Houston (1-7) at Miami (1-7), 1 p.m. — Just one look at the records tells you all you need to know, though there will be some intrigue here relating to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' pursuit (or at least interest) in Deshaun Watson.

11. Las Vegas (5-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-6), 1 p.m. — Right or wrong, the biggest intrigue in this game will be seeing how the Raiders respond in the aftermath of the events involving Henry Ruggs III early in the week.

10. Atlanta (3-4) at New Orleans (5-2), 1 p.m. — There was a time this was a really good NFC South matchup, but the Falcons just aren't very good and the most interesting here is seeing whether Trevor Siemian can duplicate his performance from a week ago against Tampa Bay.

9. Denver (4-4) at Dallas (6-1), 1 p.m. — It's looking as though Dak Prescott will be able to return to the lineup for the Cowboys, which makes this kind of a dud because the Broncos haven't shown they can beat a good team yet — and now they no longer have Von Miller.

8. Chicago (3-5) at Pittsburgh (4-3), Monday, 8:15 p.m. — Looks like reports of the Steelers' demise were greatly exaggerated and it will be interesting to see what their defense does in this game to make life miserable for rookie quarterback Justin Fields. It's really not a great matchup, but, hey, the Bears have to have their regular spot in prime time, right?

7. L.A. Chargers (4-3) at Philadelphia (3-5), 4:05 p.m. — The Chargers are coming off back-to-back losses and they need a big bounce-back effort here to re-establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders.

6. Minnesota (3-4) at Baltimore (5-2), 1 p.m. — Even though have a losing record, the Vikings' games always seem to go down to the wire, with four decided by four points or less and another going to overtime before they defeated Carolina with a touchdown. The Ravens are coming off their bye after getting blown out at home by Cincinnati.

5. Arizona (7-1) at San Francisco (3-4), 4:25 p.m. — This could be the game where the 49ers re-establish themselves as a playoff threat, particularly if Kyler Murray is sidelined by his ankle injury or is limited.

4. Green Bay (7-1) at Kansas City (4-4), 4:25 p.m. — Despite the Chiefs' struggles this season, this might have been the game of the week before Aaron Rodgers was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. It still will be interesting to see how Jordan Love responds in his first NFL start, though clearly the matchup has lost a lot of its luster.

3. New England (4-4) at Carolina (4-4), 1 p.m. — This would be an interesting matchup between playoff hopefuls regardless, but Stephen Gilmore going against the Patriots adds a very solid element to it.

2. Cleveland (4-4) at Cincinnati (5-3), 1 p.m. — This is a key AFC North matchup, with the added intriguing of seeing how the Browns respond to the Odell Beckham Jr. drama from this week.

1. Tennessee (6-2) at L.A. Rams (7-1), 8:20 p.m. — This still looks like the game of the week, but it might have qualified as a colossal matchup if not for Derrick Henry landing on injured reserve this week. Still, we'll start to find out in this game whether Ryan Tannehill can thrive at quarterback for the Titans without having the threat of Henry to make his life easier.

GAME PREDICTIONS

In a different way of doing this, here are projected winners, and they are ranked in order of confidence that the projection will be accurate with No. 1 being the most confident. Note that the Dolphins game will not be included in this exercise; the Dolphins prediction will come in a Saturday column.

Last week's record: 5-9 (Yikes!)

1. Buffalo over Jacksonville

2. Dallas over Denver

3. Pittsburgh over Chicago

4. New Orleans over Atlanta

5. Baltimore over Minnesota

6. Las Vegas over N.Y. Giants

7. L.A. Rams over Tennessee

8. L.A. Chargers over Philadelphia

9. Kansas City over Green Bay

10. Carolina over New England

11. Cleveland over Cincinnati

12. San Francisco over Arizona