NFL Week 10 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and the best matchup for Week 9 was a game that was supposed to already have been played.

13. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. — This is a total mismatch as the Jaguars continue their march toward a very high first-round pick.

12. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. — Adrian Peterson facing one of his former teams might be the only thing making this matchup worthwhile.

11. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. — The Eagles return from their bye to try to solidify their lead in the NFC East. Let's make that, the mediocre NFC East.

10. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. — After their mini-surge, the 49ers are sinking again under the weight of seemingly endless key injuries and they might have a hard time keeping up with the surging Saints.

9. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. — The Raiders have put themselves in playoff contention in their first year in Las Vegas and they should handle the Broncos in this one.

8. Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. — As always, Dolphins fans will be watching to see if the Texans can help their 2021 first-round pick position. Deshaun Watson figures to have a tough time keeping up with the Browns offense.

7. Minnesota at Chicago, Monday 8:15 p.m. — This NFC North matchup features two teams going in opposite directions. The main attraction here is Vikings running back (and former Miami Central High star) Dalvin Cook, who has been on an absolute tear lately with 474 yards from scrimmage the past two weeks.

6. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. — In years past, this would have been a marquee matchup, but instead it now could signal another big step toward the Patriots missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. Baltimore, though, is dealing with a COVID-19 issue that could sideline a few players.



5. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. — Joe Burrow against the Steelers defense should be fun to watch, and Ben Roethlisberger's uncertain status could make this a closer game than the records would suggest.

4. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. — It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers and Tom Brady will respond after their embarrassing Sunday night showing against New Orleans.

3. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. — This matchup is a lot more interesting than the Chargers' 2-6 record would suggest because they might be the best 2-6 in recent memory. Regardless, the first NFL meeting between Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa alone makes this one of the better matchups of the week.

2. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. — This is a key showdown in the NFC West, with the Rams back in action after the pounding Jared Goff took at the hands of the Dolphins in Week 8. Russell Wilson always makes the Seahawks entertaining.

1. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. — This battle of playoff hopefuls also features a matchup between two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray. It's a game Dolphins fans will keep an eye on as well.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions: