NFL Week 11 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and the best matchup in what overall is a mediocre slate of games for Week 11 just might be an interference battle.

13. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. — The Dolphins will be rooting for a Jaguars win for two reasons, the legacy of the 1972 team as the only perfect team in NFL history and to help Houston's draft standing. But don't count on it.

12. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. — It's a ho-hum matchup between two mediocre NFC teams, with no Christian McCaffrey and maybe no Teddy Bridgewater and maybe no Matthew Stafford.

11. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. — There truly is nothing interesting about the Jets, other than seeing if they'll end up 0-16. Joe Flacco gets another start in the place of Sam Darnold, while Justin Herbert and the Chargers will look to rebound after being stymied by the Dolphins.

10. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. — Andy Dalton looks like he'll be back at quarterback for the Cowboys, but they're still a bad team going up against a surging Vikings group.

9. Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. — There's some intrigue in the QB matchup with first overall pick Joe Burrow and likely NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, but these are still two bad teams.

8. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. — The Broncos are not having a very good year, and the focus in this game clearly will be on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins defense.

7. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. — Interesting dilemma for Dolphins fans on whether to root for New England to help make the Texans' draft pick (which belongs to Miami) better or root for Houston to deal the Patriots basically a fatal blow to their playoff chances.

6. Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. — The Falcons have been much better under interim head coach Raheem Morris, but the real intrigue here is what the Saints will do at quarterback with Drew Brees sidelined.

5. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. — The intrigue here is whether the Eagles can bounce back after their loss against the Giants, as the Browns continue to try to make a push for the playoffs.

4. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. — COVID-19 issues with the Raiders have clouded what should have been a great rematch, particularly in light of the whole bus victory ride around the stadium after the Raiders won at Kansas City earlier this season.

3. Tennessee at Baltimore 1 p.m. — By far the best of the 1 p.m. games, this game pits two teams in the thick of the AFC playoff picture but struggling lately. This game should feature a lot of running between Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

2. L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. Monday — A really good Monday night matchup, with the focus here on Tom Brady and the Bucs offense against Aaron Donald and the Rams defense.

1. Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. — This should be a fun battle between Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the explosive Packers offense against a really, really Colts defense.

