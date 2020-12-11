NFL Week 14 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Publisher Predictions

The Miami Dolphins game against the Kansas City Chiefs is just one of four in Week 14 matching AFC playoff contenders

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and Week 14 offers great matchups of AFC playoff contenders.

15. Denver (4-8) at Carolina (4-8), 1 p.m. — This is a terribly nondescript matchup between two teams that aren't good enough or bad enough to be interesting.

14. N.Y. Jets (0-12) at Seattle (8-4), 4:05 p.m. — It's the much-anticipated Jamal Adams revenge game! Just kidding, there's little appealing about this game other than watching the car crash that is the 2020 Jets continuing their inevitable march toward 0-16.

13. Tennessee (8-4) at Jacksonville (1-11) — The Titans are the only team among the top nine in the AFC facing a team with a losing record. The only question remaining for the Jaguars is whether the Jets can help them out by winning a game.

12. Dallas (3-9) at Cincinnati (2-9-1), 1 p.m. — The only thing even mildly interesting about this matchup is having Andy Dalton go against his longtime team.

11. Atlanta (4-8) at L.A. Chargers (3-9), 4:25 p.m. — Justin Herbert has been struggling over the past month and he and the Chargers are coming off an embarrassing 45-0 loss against New England. How he responds might be the only interesting thing about this matchup.

10. Houston (4-8) at Chicago (5-7), 1 p.m. — The Dolphins will be hoping for a Chicago victory here obviously, but the Bears will have to deal with Deshaun Watson amid what should be neverending regrets over bypassing him in the draft in favor of Mitch Trubisky.

9. New Orleans (10-2) at Philadelphia (3-9-1), 4:25 p.m. — Taysom Hill vs. Jalen Hurts is not exactly what anybody would have envisioned as a quarterback matchup for this one. The Saints are fighting for the top seed in the NFC playoffs, while the Eagles incredibly still have a shot at the NFC East title.

8. Washington (5-7) at San Francisco (5-7), 4:25 p.m. — WFT is coming off that big Monday night win against the Steelers and is in the thick of the race for the NFC East title despite its 5-7 record. The 49ers are now pretty much playing out the string, though they still have a remote shot at making a late push for the playoffs.

7. Green Bay (9-3) at Detroit (5-7), 4:25 p.m. — Aaron Rodgers always is fun to watch and the Packers are chasing the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The Lions are coming off an improbable comeback win at Chicago in Darrell Bevell's debut as interim head coach.

6. Minnesota (6-6) at Tampa Bay (7-5), 1 p.m. — This didn't look like much of a game a few weeks back, but the Vikings have played themselves into playoff contention. Tom Brady gets to enjoy a new experience: a warm home game in December.

5. Arizona (6-6) at N.Y. Giants (5-7), 1 p.m. — Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has earned kudos for his work in his first year with the Giants, who will try to stay atop the NFC East against a badly fading Arizona team.

4. Indianapolis (7-5) at Las Vegas (7-5), 4:05 p.m. — This is one of those huge games between AFC playoff contenders and will give Dolphins fans a preview of what Miami will face in Week 16. The Raiders have been fading of late, getting blown out at Atlanta before pulling off their miracle victory against the Jets last week.

3. Baltimore (7-5) at Cleveland (9-3), 8:15 p.m. Monday — Week 14 closes with a great AFC North matchup featuring a Ravens team that needs to keep winning to return to the playoffs and a Browns team that continues to show every week it's completely legit.

2. Kansas City (11-1) at Miami (8-4), 1 p.m. — This is a great matchup between the defending Super Bowl champions and the up-and-coming Dolphins and a classic battle between a great offense and a great defense.

1. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. — This is a huge game with major AFC playoff implications. The Steelers will be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season, while the Bills could stamp themselves as bona fide Super Bowl contenders with a win here. Josh Allen against the Pittsburgh defense is a great matchup.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions: