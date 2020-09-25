SI.com
NFL Week 3 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Alain Poupart

Each week we will be counting down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and it's again a case of best for last when it comes to the top matchups of Week 3.

15. San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. — This game wasn't going to be great to begin with, but minus Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Saquon Barkley, well ...

14. N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. — Sorry, there's nothing compelling about Adam Gase's team. There is, of course, a morbid curiosity for Dolphins fans.

13. Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m. — Washington's nice opening-day win at Philadelphia notwithstanding, this has the makings of a dud. The Browns have had 10 days off since their Thursday night win against Cincinnati and should roll here.

12. Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. — The best part of this game just might be seeing how the Falcons bounce back from their historic collapse against Dallas.

11. Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. — Kyler Murray alone makes the Cardinals fun to watch, but Detroit is a complete mess right now.

10. Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. — The only thing that makes this game mildly interesting with the absence of Christian McCaffrey is seeing what Justin Herbert can do in his second start.

9. Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m. — The Tom Brady factor brings an element of curiosity, but Denver just isn't the same without Von Miller and without Drew Lock.

8. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. — This isn't your typical battle between 0-2 teams because of Joe Burrow and the fact the Eagles were expected to be contenders.

7. Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m. — The Vikings are in a tough spot because they're 0-2 and facing a 2-0 Titans team that has Ryan Tannehill playing great football again.

6. Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. — After facing the Chiefs and Ravens in the first two weeks, the Texans have another tough matchup against Big Ben and the Steelers. And this, of course, is a game the Dolphins 

5, Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. — The Raiders are off to an impressive 2-0 start and this should be a great measuring stick against Cam Newton and company.

4. Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. — This has the makings of a really good game if the Cowboys can build off what they did last Sunday, though they have to find a way to stop early MVP front-runner Russell Wilson, who by the way comes to Hard Rock Stadium next week.

3. L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m. — This battle between 2-0 teams easily is the best of the early games Sunday afternoon. The Rams look like their 2018 selves, while Josh Allen and the Bills get to show they're really for real.

2. Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. — This is a big game for the Saints, who need to show their offense can function (and get the ball downfield) ... oh, and stop Aaron Rodgers, who's right up there with Wilson in terms of best performers so far in 2020.

1. Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. Monday — Patrick Mahomes against Lamar Jackson. Enough said.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions:

