NFL Week 5 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and it's again a case of best for last when it comes to the top matchups of Week 5.

14. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. — The NFC Least. Why is this a doubleheader game?

13. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. — There's nothing particularly enticing about this matchup, except for maybe the curiosity factor of seeing how Kyle Allen will perform as Washington's new starting quarterback.

12. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. — There's a morbid curiosity about the Jets, maybe even more this week with veteran Joe Flacco starting at quarterback.

11. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. — Pretty amazing to think that the Panthers, who were thought to be rebuilding, can get a share of first place in the NFC South with a victory against a Falcons team that's simply a mess.

10. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said it best this week that this can't be a rivalry unless his team defeats the Chiefs once in a while. It won't happen in this one.

9. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. — The Texans face the Jaguars in Romeo Crennel's first game as head coach with the Dolphins hoping they continue to struggle. But Jacksonville is starting to look like the bad team everyone expected.

8. Denver at New England, 5 p.m. Monday — The Broncos just aren't a very good team, and there's nothing appealing about this matchup other than the oddity of a 5 p.m. start on Monday.

7. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. — This actually has the makings of a pretty tight matchup, though there's a lot of uncertainty with the 49ers quarterback situation.

6. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. — Russell Wilson always is fun to watch, and this could be a good matchup if the good Vikings show up.

5. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. — This could be a sack-fest considering those teams are first and second in the NFL in sacks. It will be to see whether the Steelers were affected by their non-scheduled bye last week.

4. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. — This is an interesting quarterback battle with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, but Jackson has the much better supporting cast.

3. L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. Monday — This is a good matchup, particularly for Dolphins fans who will be doing a lot of Justin Herbert watching as they keep waiting for Tua Tagovailoa to get into the lineup.

2. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. — The Colts have had the best defense in the NFL but now face a Browns team that actually might be legit for the first time in many years.

1. Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m. Tuesday — Here we have a rare Tuesday night game, and it's a great matchup between undefeated teams and an interesting QB battle between former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill and the ever-improving-but-always-polarizing Josh Allen.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions: