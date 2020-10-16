NFL Week 6 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and it's again a case of best for last when it comes to the top matchups of Week 6.

14. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. — One-win Washington against the winless Giants. Hard pass on that one.

13. Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. — The Jaguars have taken a tumble since opening the season with an upset victory against the Colts, but Detroit isn't a very good team either.

12. N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m. — There's obviously a lot of interest here for Dolphins fans, but on a national scale this is not a good matchup because the Jets are such a mess.

11. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. — The Titans are one of four undefeated teams in the NFL, but they'll be playing after five days. The Texans, meanwhile, will be looking to make it two in a row under interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

10. Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. — Interim head coach Raheem Morris makes his debut for the Falcons against the badly underachieving Vikings.

9. Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. — Joe Burrow is fun to watch, but it's also painful to see him take a beating week after week. It might be more of the same here.

8. L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. — This should have been a marquee matchup, except that the 49ers are not very good right now, as the Dolphins exposed last Sunday.

7. Denver at New England, 1 p.m. — This is the matchup that was scheduled to take place last weekend that got pushed back, and that alone makes it intriguing. The game also should mark the return of both starting quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Cam Newton.

6. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. — The Eagles gave Pittsburgh a good game last week before falling short and at some point you have to figure they'll go on a run. Of course, handling Lamar Jackson and the Ravens is no easy task.

5. Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. — If you thought the Bears would be 4-1 heading into this matchup and the Panthers would be 3-2 after losing Christian McCaffrey in Week 2, you're either a genius or a liar. It's fun to see Teddy Bridgewater enjoying success after what he's been through, though.

4. Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. Monday — This game is going to feel awfully anticlimactic after what should be a great Chiefs-Bills matchup. But it'll be fun to see the electric Kyler Murray in prime time.

3. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. — Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady. Yep, this is a great QB matchup, especially with Green Bay one of the four unbeaten teams.

2. Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m. Monday — This was supposed to be the Thursday night game, but it got moved back because the Bills had to play Tennessee on Tuesday. It was not a good night for them, and they got a chance to make amends against Patrick Mahomes and company.

1. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. — This deserves to be in prime time for a couple of reasons. The first is it's a rematch of the wild Thursday night game last year that ended with Myles Garrett being suspended for the rest of the season, but most importantly it's two teams off to a great start in 2020.

