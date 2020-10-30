NFL Week 8 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and the best matchup for Week 7 was a game that was supposed to already have been played.

13. N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. — There are some great storylines here like the Jets looking to pull a massive upset or Le'Veon Bell facing his former team ... who am I kidding? This game is a dud.

12. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. Monday — The Giants are bad, plain and simple, and there's logically no way they should be able to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs in this spot. This has snoozer written all over it.

11. Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. — The NFC North teams played an entertaining game in Week 1, but the Vikings have just been bad since then and this one shouldn't be that close.

10. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. — This game is for first place in the NFC East, so there's that. But then we realize it's two teams with a combined record of 4-9-1 and one of them will be playing its third-string quarterback.

9. Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. — Joe Burrow truly is fun to watch, though it's easy to see Derrick Henry running for 300 yards in this game and Burrow getting sacked 12 times.

8. Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. — The Lions will be looking to build off their miraculous victory at Atlanta last weekend, while Philip Rivers and the Colts are back in action after their bye.

7. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. — A battle between 2-4 division opponents normally is nothing overly exciting, but Justin Herbert has become must-see TV.

6. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. — This is a key game because it's Buffalo's big chance to pretty much bury the Patriots for 2020, which just doesn't happen. New England has looked bad in recent weeks and this might be Cam Newton's last chance to right the ship.

5. New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. — The Bears keep having to defend their record, especially after their convincing Monday night loss against the Rams, and they get another chance to show they're legit against Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and the Saints.

4. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. — Though they're the third-best team in their division, the Browns look legit with their 5-2 record, though they now have to finish out the season without Odell Beckham Jr.

3. L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. — Tua's starting debut. Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the Rams defense. This should be a good one.

2. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. — The NFC West is the best division in the NFL and the 49ers have rebounded nicely from the pounding the Dolphins gave them. Russell Wilson not only is the front-runner for MVP honors, he's always fun to watch.

1. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. — These AFC North rivals have played some classics through the years and they look like two legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2020.

